Building Blue: Danila Klimovich Continues Maturing as a Person and Growing his Game in Fourth AHL Season

Growing and maturing is a part of life and whether it's at the rink or at home, Danila Klimovich has done a lot of growing up since he joined the AHL as an 18-year-old.

Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks, the now 21-year-old Belarussian was the first player from his draft class to sign an entry-level contract.

He immediately went to the AHL and began his journey of playing hockey in North America.

“My mindset has changed, and I feel like more of a grown man,” said the 21-year-old with a chuckle. “I'm responsible for my decisions. Looking back, I was just a kid when I came here, and I didn't play pro before. My wife told me the other day, ‘You're mature now,’ and other people are saying it more, but I don't see this, I just keep hearing it from other people. So, I guess it’s true.”

This summer, Klimovich was able to go home and see his family for the first time in years and that helped him recharge and refocus ahead of the 2024-25 season.

It also helped him understand that there’s a lot more maturing and growing to do even if people around him say how mature he seems lately.

“My family back home still thinks I am a kid,” said Klimovich with a smile. “Last year made me more mature. Now, I am just putting it to work, that is what I'm trying to do.”

Klimovich came to British Columbia in the summer of 2021 and loved the change of scenery but knew that he might not be returning to his home country for years to come.

In his first couple summers as a British Columbian, the teenager could be spotted working on his game at rinks around the lower mainland and even spending some time playing with kids at road hockey rinks around Vancouver.

Now, Klimovich turns 22 years old on January 9th and is in the midst of his best season as an AHLer. The winger has 11 goals in 26 games and is second on the team to Jonathan Lekkerimäki for finding twine this season.