Building Blue: D-Petey Discusses Learning from Filip Hronek as He Prepares for First Full Season in North America

This is Pettersson’s first year of attending Canucks training camp and playing in preseason games. He has been on a pairing with Filip Hronek since day one of camp and played alongside Hronek in his first preseason game on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken.

“You need to be focused during every drill. It has been really good for me to have Filip Hronek beside me because he helped me so much out there and gave me so much advice; what I can do better and what the coaches want to see from me,” said Pettersson.

Pettersson is now beginning to feel comfortable in North America and was thankful for his time last year in Abbotsford. He was able to feel the atmosphere at Rogers Arena during Vancouver’s playoff run and it’s got him excited for his future with the organization.

Looking back at his time at training camp, Pettersson was able to make some self-evaluations about his game and he is ready for the arduous work that is ahead of him as he works with developmental coaches in the coming months as he plays in Abbotsford or Vancouver.

“You play with such good players, and you play against such good players,” said Pettersson about his early days in training camp with the Canucks. “I think it's just been so much fun, and I tried to take in as much as possible every day and tried to get better every day.”

Pettersson is a defenceman who has always thrived on the penalty kill and he is known for his big hits from the back end along with his ability to shut down cycles in the corners from his physical play and active stick.

Looking forward to the 2024-25 season, Pettersson is buying into the work that needs to be done, and he is excited about being a Canuck for now and the future.

In terms of aspirations for the season, D-Petey is just looking to continue to develop his game and learn from the development coaches and teammates.