Brock Boeser Scores 400th Career Point in 5-2 Win Over Columbus Blue Jackets

GAME RECAP - CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks scored five unanswered goals for a 5-2 win to kick off their six-game homestand.

Brock Boeser had a two-point night, one goal and one assist to reach 400 career points.

“It means a lot,” Boeser said. “Just to do it with the guys in this room and the fan base. I always say how much I love playing here, so it's obviously special.”

The Canucks clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit and Head Coach Rick Tocchet was happy with his team’s resolve to get back in the game but says they need to manage the game better in the first period.

“Kudos to the guys for coming back, some key guys making some good plays for us, but I think that first period we’ve got to learn from it,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet liked that his team won battles in the second and third periods and the penalty kill came up big, going a perfect five-for-five.

“I think Teddy and Suts [Suter] have done a nice job [on the penalty kill]. They're taking a lion's share of it, but the PK has been pretty good this year, it's won us some games or kept us in games too,” Tocchet said.

Kevin Lankinen got the win, helping keep the Canucks in the game and turning aside 30 of 32 shots he faced.

“We're down 2-0, and he just keeps battling. I mean, how can you not love the kid? He just battled and battled gave us a chance, we get that goal and everyone kind of breathed a little bit so it kind of helped us,” Tocchet said of his goaltender.

Goals

The Blue Jackets started the game with goals from winger Mathieu Olivier and defenceman Damon Severson to take a 2-0 lead going into the first break.

The Canucks answered in the second period, Brock Boeser unleashing a one-timer from the right circle, bringing the Canucks within one.

“We obviously had a few o-zone draws in a row there and some big wins by Petey there. When Quinn gets the puck a lot of people just start focusing on him, so I was just trying to get open and he made a good play,” Boeser said.

Kiefer Sherwood found the back of the net from nearly the same spot at Boeser. Blue Jackets’ goaltender Elvis Merzlikins left his crease to clear the puck, which was blocked by Teddy Blueger, Blueger flipping it to Sherwood who cranked it to the back of the net.

The Canucks tied it up, going into the second intermission locked at 2-2.

In the third period, Pius Suter scored from the slot off a pass from Conor Garland doing work below the goal line. The goal pushed Suter into double-digits goals for the season.

With the Canucks on the power play, Jake DeBrusk had a tip-in off of Quinn Hughes’ shot from the point, for his 12th goal of the season.

DeBrusk has tallied goals in four straight games.

For Suter’s encore performance, he scored an empty netter to secure a 5-2 win for the home team.

Up Next

The Canucks are back in action at Rogers Arena Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 1 p.m.

