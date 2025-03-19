Boeser's 3-Point Game Helps Canucks Cool the Jets 6-2

The Canucks got out to one of their strongest starts of the season scoring a flurry of goals in the first period, defeating the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena.

To establish an early lead, Head Coach Rick Tocchet thought the Canucks had strong breakouts and work through the neutral zone, and their rushes into the offensive zone were strong.

“Our rushes were as best I've seen a while. I thought we got off the wall, stuff we talked about; some middle drives, some good goals off the rush. So, if we can continue to do that, you can make teams pay when they're over aggressive. When you're not a good rush team, sometimes teams will get aggressive on you. So, if teams are aggressive, and we can make some of those rush plays, you can back teams off,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet also liked the composure his team showed in the third period to protect the lead and close out the game.

“It was nice to see. I think when you're playing well and another great team like that, they're putting pressure on you, I thought we made plays – that's really encouraging. We don’t want to throw pucks away and try to protect it. I thought we got some chances, some two-on-ones because, I think because we kept with it. So, it's good, we can build confidence with that with the guys,” Tocchet said.

Boeser said it was a big win to build off of for the remaining 14 games of the regular season. His line with Nils Höglander and Elias Pettersson combined for six points – three goals and three assists.

“Anytime I made a play, I was trying to get to the net tonight, and I just saw it sitting there and luckily, it snuck by. I thought our line overall played pretty good tonight,” Boeser said.

“Our whole team played well and connected, and we worked hard. So overall, it's just a great game.”

Pius Suter is having a career season and scored two goals against the Jets for 20 goals so far this year. Suter was happy about his goals, also taking a lot of pride in his defensive matchup against Winnipeg’s top line and on the penalty kill.

“You get that task you want to do well and make sure you help the team win, and obviously part of that is kicking those guys out,” Suter said.

The Canucks held the Jets to two power play opportunities and Suter said they played a disciplined game and took their two penalty kills one play at a time.

“We just try and get through it in parts, and it was obviously a big effort from everybody to just keep that clean. Also, a good play for everybody to not get too many penalties and not want to give them too many chances and reps,” Suter said.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 of 21 shots he faced in the win.

Goals

Drew O’Connor scored during a three-on-two off a pass from the captain, getting the Canucks on the scoreboard early.