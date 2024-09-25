Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Canucks to 3-1 Victory over Kraken in Preseason Opener at Rogers Arena

Silovs
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

In a physical contest that saw both teams ramp up the intensity, the Vancouver Canucks notched their first win of the preseason on home ice against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle made a push to tie the game down the stretch, but the Canucks met pressure with pressure, taking the game 3-1.

Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he liked the effort from the group, and he would have liked to see them manage the second period.

“I thought it was a good effort. Little sloppy at times, some turnovers, but the power play was good, getting a couple of goals. Thought some of the kids played well, Šilovs obviously played very well,” Tocchet said.

Artūrs Šilovs had a number of sprawling saves and some quick reads at close range to keep the Kraken at bay. He felt the team played well in front of him and it was a team effort to pull out the win.

“It felt great. It was amazing to play our first game at home, especially the crowd, its fantastic energy all around, so I think that helped us a lot to perform better,” said Šilovs.

The 23-year-old goaltender stopped 18 of 19 shots he faced.

Vancouver went two for six on the power play and a perfect two for two on the PK.

How it Went Down

Nils Höglander capitalized on the power play off a tidy tic-tac-toe passing play from Linus Karlsson and Aatu Räty.

The Canucks took a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

In the second, Filip Hronek lasered a shot from the point to give the Canucks a 2-0 lead.

In the final frame, Kraken centre Ben Meyers scored at eight seconds into the third period, bringing Seattle within one.

Pius Suter scored an empty netter at 18:10, sealing the game 3-1 for Vancouver.

Tocchet praised Lekkerimäki’s patience with the puck on his goal as he picked up his second assist of the game on Suter’s empty net tally.

“He didn't rifle it down, he made a nice bank pass, things like that. I think his hockey IQ [is high] he’s a pretty smart kid. I think he's going to get more and more comfortable,” Tocchet said.

Up Next

The Canucks continue preseason play tomorrow at the Abbotsford Centre against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. Players will be signing autographs upon arrival tomorrow, so bring your jersey and Canucks gear out to the arena.

News Feed

Six Big Changes Coming to Rogers Arena

Canucks Commence Preseason at Rogers Arena with Matchup Against Seattle Kraken 

Nova Wolf’s Truth and Reconciliation Design Aims to Uplift Generations

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Molson Coors Beverage Company as Official Partner

'I’m trying to make a name for myself’: Sawyer Mynio Tackles his Second NHL Training Camp with Added Confidence

Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kevin Lankinen on a One-Year Contract

Hard Work and Fun is the Perfect Combo for Max Sasson

'We have a hungry group’: Elias Pettersson is Ready to Build on Last Year’s Accomplishments

‘There were years where I had over 1200 practices’: Yogi Švejkovský Speaks about His Journey to Assistant Coach on the Vancouver Canucks

Canucks' Veteran Core Raise the Bar, Setting Higher Expectations this Season

Canucks to Recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation  

Things to Know For Canucks Training Camp

Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin and Rick Tocchet Speak Ahead of Canucks Training Camp

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Unlocked a New Level to His Game Through Journalling and Living in the Moment

Canucks Show Resiliency at Young Stars Classic

Canucks to Celebrate Alex Edler

Defenceman Elias Pettersson Feeling Good About His Start to Pre-season Campaign

Josh Bloom Focused on Growth and Gaining Confidence at Young Stars Classic