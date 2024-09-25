Artūrs Šilovs Backstops Canucks to 3-1 Victory over Kraken in Preseason Opener at Rogers Arena

In a physical contest that saw both teams ramp up the intensity, the Vancouver Canucks notched their first win of the preseason on home ice against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle made a push to tie the game down the stretch, but the Canucks met pressure with pressure, taking the game 3-1.

Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he liked the effort from the group, and he would have liked to see them manage the second period.

“I thought it was a good effort. Little sloppy at times, some turnovers, but the power play was good, getting a couple of goals. Thought some of the kids played well, Šilovs obviously played very well,” Tocchet said.

Artūrs Šilovs had a number of sprawling saves and some quick reads at close range to keep the Kraken at bay. He felt the team played well in front of him and it was a team effort to pull out the win.

“It felt great. It was amazing to play our first game at home, especially the crowd, its fantastic energy all around, so I think that helped us a lot to perform better,” said Šilovs.

The 23-year-old goaltender stopped 18 of 19 shots he faced.

Vancouver went two for six on the power play and a perfect two for two on the PK.

How it Went Down

Nils Höglander capitalized on the power play off a tidy tic-tac-toe passing play from Linus Karlsson and Aatu Räty.