ANNOUNCING THE 2023.24 VANCOUVER CANUCKS TEAM AWARDS WINNERS

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced tonight the winners of the annual Team Awards. The winners were revealed during Fan Appreciation Night on April 16. Of the seven Team Awards given out, the Cyclone Taylor Trophy, Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy, Pavel Bure Award, and Fred J. Hume Trophy were voted on by fans from April 1 to 8.

J.T. Miller: Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”

For the first time in his career, J.T. Miller was awarded the Cyclone Taylor Trophy as the team’s Most Valuable Player. Miller has had a career-year this season, setting a new career-high with 36 goals and 102 points going into the team’s game on April 16. Heading into tonight’s game, Miller is tied for the seventh-most points in a single season by a Vancouver Canuck.

Miller was also one of six players to represent the Canucks at the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto, ON. It was the first All-Star appearance of his career. In Toronto, he was voted by fans to take part in the NHL All-Star Skills, competing alongside teammates Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson.

Quinn Hughes: Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”

For the fifth season in a row, Quinn Hughes has been voted the winner of the Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy as the team’s Best Defenceman. He extends his club record for the most consecutive award wins. He is also the first defenceman to win the award five times, surpassing Harold Snepsts, Jyrki Lumme, and Mattias Ohlund, each of whom had four wins.

Hughes has had another record-breaking season in 2023.24. He’s set franchise records with 74 assists and 91 points through April 15. He also set new personal career-highs for goals in a season (17) and games played (80) ahead of Tuesday’s game. This season, Hughes played in his 300th career game and recorded his 300th career point, and entering Tuesday’s game, he leads all NHL defenceman in points. At the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Quinn was one of the first 32 players named and was captain of a team alongside celebrity co-captain, Michael Bublé.

J.T. Miller: Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” & Leading Scorer*

In addition to the Cyclone Taylor Trophy, J.T. Miller has been voted the winner of the Pavel Bure Award as the team’s Most Exciting Player. This is the second Pavel Bure Award win for Miller, having also been voted as the Most Exciting Player during the 2021.22 season.

Aided by 28 multi-point games this season, tops amongst Canucks skaters, including 12 games with three or more points and two games with four points, Miller is poised to win the Cyrus H. McLean Trophy as the team’s leading scorer. It will officially be announced upon the conclusion of the regular season.

Dakota Joshua: Fred J. Hume Award – “Unsung Hero”

For the second consecutive year, Dakota Joshua has been voted the winner of the Fred J. Hume Award as the team’s Unsung Hero. Joshua has set career-highs across the board this season, with his 17 goals, 14 assists, and 31 points all being new personal highs. His 235 hits through 61 games are also a career-high and rank t-13th in the NHL. Joshua recorded his first-career three-point game on February 13/24 at Chicago, a game in which he also recorded the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick of his career.

Elias Pettersson: Three Stars Award*

With 18 three stars selections this season, including 10 first-star nominations, Elias Pettersson is set to win the Three Stars Award for the second-consecutive season. Pettersson has had another successful season in 2023.24, becoming the first player from the 2017 draft class with three 30 goal seasons, as well as topping 80 points for the second straight season. He also leads all Canucks players with three games of four or more points.

Quinn Hughes: Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”

For the 2023.24 season, Quinn Hughes was named the winner of the Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award for Community Leadership. Following a summer that devasted many parts of the province, Hughes visited West Kelowna the week he was named captain in September to demonstrate support for firefighters and the community. He followed that up with the creation of the Canucks first Firefighters Night in December where he hosted the West Kelowna Fire Department. Hughes also launched “Team 43” this season, a program that sees him donate four tickets to every home game to first responders in B.C., as an ode to his grandfather, who was a New York City firefighter for over 30 years.

Note: *Will be officially awarded upon the conclusion of the regular season