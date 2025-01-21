A Look at the Canucks’ Quarter-Century Teams

With the announcement of the Vancouver Canucks’ Quarter-Century Teams, here’s a list of the accolades of the Canucks’ top 12 players over the last 25 years.

First Team: Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Näslund, Quinn Hughes, Alex Edler, and Roberto Luongo.

Second Team: Ryan Kesler, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, Kevin Bieksa, Mattias Öhlund, and Thatcher Demko

First Team

Henrik Sedin: Henrik is the first Art Ross Trophy winner in Canucks’ franchise history and wore the “C” for eight seasons – from 2010-11 until his retirement in 2018.

During the 2009-10 season when he captured the Art Ross Trophy, he tallied 112 points (29-83-112) in 82 games, breaking the franchise record for most assists and points in a season.

Throughout his career, he played a franchise record 1,330 games with Vancouver. He holds the franchise record for assists (830), overtime assists (23), and career points (1,070) and played in three NHL All-Star games.

Daniel Sedin: Daniel is the second Art Ross Trophy winner for the franchise, winning the year right after Henrik, in 2010-11, amassing 104 points (41-63-104) in 82 games. He was also a three-time NHL All-Star game participant.

Daniel holds the Canucks’ records for most career goals (393), power play goals (138), overtime goals (16), and game-winning goals (84). Daniel is second to Henrik in franchise history for games played (1,306) and points (1,041).

Markus Näslund: The leading scoring threat of the West Coast Express line, Näslund captained the Canucks from the 2000-01 to the 2007-08 season. He scored 40+ goals in three consecutive seasons and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star team in 2002, 2003, and 2004.

Näslund is remembered for his dynamite wrist shot and scored a league leading 12 game-winning goals during the 2002-03 season. Näslund played 12 seasons with the Canucks, amassing 346 goals and 474 assists for 756 points over 884 games played.

The Swedish winger led the Canucks in scoring for seven seasons and won the Cyclone Taylor Trophy five times.

Quinn Hughes: Hughes’ name has become synonymous with making history in Vancouver and the NHL, making each season he plays in the league more memorable than the last. This season, Hughes became the franchise leader in assists from a defenceman, passing Alex Edler’s 310, and has 328 assists and counting.

When Edler signed a one-day contract to retire a Canuck in October 2024, he said the records he holds with the team are because of the amount of time he spent with the franchise and that Hughes will surpass every record Edler set.

“He is going to break every record [I have] and that’s just because of how good he is. They are going to be gone very soon, and he deserves that because you all see him out there, he’s a top player,” Edler said.

He was the Canucks’ first Norris Trophy winner last season, leading all defencemen in points with 92 (17-75-92), his 75 assists tying Henrik Sedin for second place in franchise history.

Hughes is the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple 10-point postseasons and became the third fastest defenceman in Stanley Cup playoffs history to 20 assists last season.

Alex Edler: Edler played 925 games through 16 seasons with the Canucks, ranking fourth in franchise history and first amongst defencemen. The Swedish native recorded 409 points (99-310-409) which ranks him 12th all-time in franchise history and first amongst defencemen. Hughes is just 26 points away from 409.

“I was lucky enough to catch Eddie for two years here [in Vancouver] and he’s a great player, great teammate,” Hughes said.

Edler appeared in 82 career postseason contests with Vancouver, recording 38 points (8-30-38) and was an integral part of the Canucks’ run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final chipping in 11 points (2-9-11) across 25 games and averaging 24:47 minutes per game.

Roberto Luongo: Luongo is a 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame and a Canucks’ Ring of Honour inductee. The Montreal, QC native played 19 seasons in the NHL and ranks second in NHL history for most games played (1,044) and most saves (28,409). He also played in five NHL All-Star games throughout his career.

In Luongo’s first season in Vancouver (2006-07), he tallied the most wins of his career in a single season (47-22-6) and a save percentage of .921. He holds team records for most wins (252 regular season, 32 playoff) and shutouts with 38.

During the 2010-11 season, Luongo helped his goaltending tandem with Cory Schneider win the William Jennings Trophy for fewest goals against in the league, while leading the Canucks to their first ever Presidents Trophy and third Stanley Cup Finals appearance. Luongo led the NHL in wins (38) and set a Vancouver franchise record posting a goals-against average 2.11 and a .928 save percentage.

Second Team

Ryan Kesler: The Nashville series. Do we need to say more?

Kesler played in 655 games with the Canucks and came up through the AHL system after being selected 23rd overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He scored a career-high 41 goals during the 2010-11 season while adding seven goals and 12 assists through 25 playoff games in the Canucks’ run to the Cup.

The Livonia, Michigan native won the Selke Trophy during his 2010-11 season and is the only Canuck to win the award. Kesler won 54.5% of his faceoffs over his 10 years with the Canucks and we will say it one more time; the Nashville series.

J.T. Miller: Traded for at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Miller has been an offensive force since joining the Canucks. He put up 72 points through 69 games in a nice first season with Vancouver and never looked back.

Miller put up 433 points over 399 games with the Canucks and topped out with 103 points last season. Miller was named an all-star during the 2023-24 season and has won 55.9% of his faceoffs over his six seasons with the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson: The Swedish centre burst onto the scene with his stellar rookie season in 2018-19. Pettersson won the Calder Trophy and led all rookies in goals, assists, and obviously, points.

Pettersson is a three-time all-star (2020,2023,2024) and was a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy during the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old had a career-high 102 points (39g-63a) during the 2022-23 season and has 441 points over 446 games with Vancouver.

Kevin Bieksa: Best known for the stanchion goal against the San Jose Sharks that sent the Canucks into the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Bieksa was a big personality for the Canucks during his 10 seasons with the club.

Bieksa could move the puck, drop the gloves, and chip in on offence when the team needed him. He finished 18th in Norris Trophy voting during the 2011-12 season. He averaged 23:38 of ice time during that year and had a career-high 44 points. Over his Canucks’ career, Bieksa averaged 22:25 of ice time per game.

Juice scored double-digit goals in two seasons with the Canucks and finished his Canucks tenure with 56 goals and 185 assists over 597 games.

Mattias Öhlund: Steadiness on the backend is synonymous with the name Mattias Öhlund. The big Swedish defenceman averaged an astonishing 25:35 of ice time per game throughout his 11-year career with the Canucks.

Öhlund scored double-digit goals in four of his 11 seasons with the Canucks and saw his offensive numbers peak during the 2001-02 season with 10 goals and 26 assists. Öhlund finished 10th in Norris Trophy voting during said season and played over 30 minutes in 21% of his games during the 1999-00 season.

Thatcher Demko: Demko has won 119 of his 223 starts with the Canucks over eight seasons with the big club. He has had two seasons with 30+ wins and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting during the 2023-24 season. Demko had 35 wins, five shutouts and a 2.45 goals-against average in his best year as a Canuck.

Demko started a career-high 61 games during the 2021-22 season and is a two-time NHL all-star. The American netminder earned NHL Second All-Star Team honours during the 2023-24 season.

