A Look at the Canucks’ Quarter-Century Teams

First Team

Henrik Sedin: Henrik is the first Art Ross Trophy winner in Canucks’ franchise history and wore the “C” for eight seasons – from 2010-11 until his retirement in 2018.

During the 2009-10 season when he captured the Art Ross Trophy, he tallied 112 points (29-83-112) in 82 games, breaking the franchise record for most assists and points in a season.

Throughout his career, he played a franchise record 1,330 games with Vancouver. He holds the franchise record for assists (830), overtime assists (23), and career points (1,070) and played in three NHL All-Star games.

Daniel Sedin: Daniel is the second Art Ross Trophy winner for the franchise, winning the year right after Henrik, in 2010-11, amassing 104 points (41-63-104) in 82 games. He was also a three-time NHL All-Star game participant.

Daniel holds the Canucks’ records for most career goals (393), power play goals (138), overtime goals (16), and game-winning goals (84). Daniel is second to Henrik in franchise history for games played (1,306) and points (1,041).

Markus Näslund: The leading scoring threat of the West Coast Express line, Näslund captained the Canucks from the 2000-01 to the 2007-08 season. He scored 40+ goals in three consecutive seasons and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star team in 2002, 2003, and 2004.

Näslund is remembered for his dynamite wrist shot and scored a league leading 12 game-winning goals during the 2002-03 season. Näslund played 12 seasons with the Canucks, amassing 346 goals and 474 assists for 756 points over 884 games played.

The Swedish winger led the Canucks in scoring for seven seasons and won the Cyclone Taylor Trophy five times.

Quinn Hughes: Hughes’ name has become synonymous with making history in Vancouver and the NHL, making each season he plays in the league more memorable than the last. This season, Hughes became the franchise leader in assists from a defenceman, passing Alex Edler’s 310, and has 328 assists and counting.

When Edler signed a one-day contract to retire a Canuck in October 2024, he said the records he holds with the team are because of the amount of time he spent with the franchise and that Hughes will surpass every record Edler set.

“He is going to break every record [I have] and that’s just because of how good he is. They are going to be gone very soon, and he deserves that because you all see him out there, he’s a top player,” Edler said.

He was the Canucks’ first Norris Trophy winner last season, leading all defencemen in points with 92 (17-75-92), his 75 assists tying Henrik Sedin for second place in franchise history.

Hughes is the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple 10-point postseasons and became the third fastest defenceman in Stanley Cup playoffs history to 20 assists last season.

Alex Edler: Edler played 925 games through 16 seasons with the Canucks, ranking fourth in franchise history and first amongst defencemen. The Swedish native recorded 409 points (99-310-409) which ranks him 12th all-time in franchise history and first amongst defencemen. Hughes is just 26 points away from 409.

“I was lucky enough to catch Eddie for two years here [in Vancouver] and he’s a great player, great teammate,” Hughes said.

Edler appeared in 82 career postseason contests with Vancouver, recording 38 points (8-30-38) and was an integral part of the Canucks’ run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final chipping in 11 points (2-9-11) across 25 games and averaging 24:47 minutes per game.

Roberto Luongo: Luongo is a 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame and a Canucks’ Ring of Honour inductee. The Montreal, QC native played 19 seasons in the NHL and ranks second in NHL history for most games played (1,044) and most saves (28,409). He also played in five NHL All-Star games throughout his career.

In Luongo’s first season in Vancouver (2006-07), he tallied the most wins of his career in a single season (47-22-6) and a save percentage of .921. He holds team records for most wins (252 regular season, 32 playoff) and shutouts with 38.

During the 2010-11 season, Luongo helped his goaltending tandem with Cory Schneider win the William Jennings Trophy for fewest goals against in the league, while leading the Canucks to their first ever Presidents Trophy and third Stanley Cup Finals appearance. Luongo led the NHL in wins (38) and set a Vancouver franchise record posting a goals-against average 2.11 and a .928 save percentage.