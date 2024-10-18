‘A Hunter Mentality’: Kiefer Sherwood Chronicles his Love of Forechecking

He has a dog park for his big pup nearby, hikes within 30 minutes of his home, the perfect balance of peace and downtown fun, and a competitive hockey team in a Canadian market.
Kiefer Sherwood is feeling great about being a Vancouver Canuck, and the team is enjoying having him on their roster after he displayed his strengths in the first round of the playoffs last year as a Nashville Predator.
Sherwood led that opening-round series in hits with 33 through six games. Many of those hits came from Sherwood’s aggressive forecheck and commitment to finishing every check that presents itself to the 29-year-old winger.
Last year’s series between the Canucks and Predators gave Sherwood a crash course in what the Canucks’ fan base can do when they are fully behind their local club.
The excitement in the arena was something he could feel on the ice, and he is excited to get the crowd going at Rogers Arena as a member of the home team.
“It was a pretty cool atmosphere in the playoffs last year, and you can tell our fans are extremely passionate and energetic,” said Sherwood. “I personally feed off the ‘Oohs’ and ‘Ahhs.’ It makes me want to make them proud and give them something to cheer for.”
Canucks’ head coach Rick Tocchet has spoken highly of Sherwood’s addition to the lineup and sees the value in a player who can forecheck at the level that Sherwood can.
"We acquired him because he's a really good forechecker and he's fitting in really well being that first forechecking guy," said Tocchet. "He'll take the body and that's a good thing for us."
Sherwood is a player who thrives on his speed on the ice and his ability to challenge the opposition by raising the pace of play. Forechecking is one of his favourite things to do in hockey and though a good, strong forecheck does not get you in many highlight reels, it’s an important part of the Canucks’ system.
“I try to have a hunter mentality and simply just want the hunt for the puck,” Sherwood said of his forechecking approach. “It’s a lot about reading the opposition’s positioning and seeing where we can try to outnumber guys.”