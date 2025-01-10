2024 Canucks Draft Picks Become Teammates in OHL Following Trade Deadline

“My excitement level was high,” said Patterson when asked about how he felt when he heard about the trade. “He's a talented player and he did some awesome things last year over there with North Bay and getting the confirmation that he's coming here to Barrie is pure excitement. I texted him pretty quickly and was just excited to have him here. He is going to help our team a lot. He's an unreal player out there, the team is just super pumped.”

During their week as roommates, the two players bonded over their experiences in the OHL, some tasty recipes for clean eating, and equal love for early morning workouts.

“His focus on the details of his everyday life, like what he eats and focuses on sleep and all that, he's very dialed in and is a person who cares about growing his game,” said Patterson of Romani. “He wants to do everything to get better and develop. I think I'm a person like that as well. So, we just meshed well together.”

“It was very easy to room with Riley,” said Romani with a laugh.

Though this is the first time that Romani has been traded, he felt the situation played out well and that he was excited when he heard Barrie was an option.

Romani has plenty of playoff experience in the OHL. The 19-year-old has gone to the Eastern Conference finals in all three of his OHL seasons but is looking to breakthrough to the championship series for the first time in his junior career.

“Your goal going into each season is winning a championship,” said Romani. “The past three years, I've been pretty close with three conference finals. I want to go at it again. The season goal is always about winning an OHL championship. So, I’m just trying to bring my experiences from the past two years and win a championship with Barrie this year.”

Romani is close to returning from an upper-body injury that has kept him out of action since October 11th.

“Obviously, it's something different, but it's part of the game and I’m just adapting to it and trying to keep my confidence the same as when I was playing. I’m keeping a good mindset, the same work ethic, and just keeping confidence in what my game is,” said Romani.

“[Canucks development coaches] Mike Komisarek and Mikael Samuelsson have been great to me. They talk to me all the time, and even when I was injured, they'd take me out for lunch sometimes if they're in town. Those two have been nothing but great to me. They are both incredibly supportive with everything.”