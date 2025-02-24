Xhekaj flying under radar in third season with Canadiens

MONTREAL – The most noticeable thing about Arber Xhekaj this season is how unnoticeable he’s been—and that’s a good thing.

Ironically, it was being almost impossible to miss that got Xhekaj to the NHL in the first place. His larger-than-life presence and purebred toughness entering the League as an undrafted rookie in 2022 made him a household name as he looked to prove himself at the sport’s highest level.

Now a key member of the team’s defense corps, Xhekaj has evolved into a more multi-dimensional defenseman, excelling under much quieter conditions—shutting plays down, avoiding mistakes and letting his defensive play do the talking more than his knuckles.

“I’m not overthinking the game. I’m trusting myself,” the Hamilton, ON native told the Canadiens content team in a January interview in Utah. “I'm just trying to build my floor where even on a bad night, I'm still not affecting the team with a defensive mistake or a bad penalty. I've just been laying low, building my game and being consistent.”

For a stay-at-home defenseman like Xhekaj, consistency starts with taking care of business in his own zone. Limiting actions that help the other team win is a philosophy that Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis has instilled in his group this season and a principle that Xhekaj has applied at every turn in his third year with the Habs.

“The more I've been in the League, the more I've understood that,” he explained. “Teams that do well in this League don't beat themselves. They don't make plays that help the other team win. I think that's where we've taken a huge step in our game. We don't give teams many chances against us, and that’s a sign of a mature team.”

Montreal’s maturity as a unit has been synonymous of Xhekaj’s individual growth, much of which he credits to his playing partner, David Savard. Xhekaj describes Savard’s influence as ‘huge’ in his development, emphasizing the veteran’s savvy experience, poise and leadership as contributing factors to his own success.

“He’s had one of the biggest impacts that anyone’s had on me here in Montreal,” said the 6-foot-4, 240-pound rearguard. “He’s helped me so much. He’s obviously been through it all—800-plus games, a Stanley Cup champion. That’s what I aspire to be.”

Evidently, physicality has always been an important piece of the Xhekaj’s MO. And while developing other parts of his game, not only has the OHL product refused to shed his reputation as one of the NHL’s heavyweight contenders, but he’s also improved on it as he’s learned the fine line between when to employ his force and when to step back.

Rewind to November 18, a game against the Edmonton Oilers that was tied and rather lifeless before Xhekaj administered a textbook, open-ice hit on Zach Hyman to pump some oxygen into his teammates and the crowd. The Canadiens proceeded to win that matchup 3-0, with Xhekaj receiving the team’s player of the game sunglasses from Mike Matheson.

Or take January 19, when he stood up to (and sat down) Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers. Not only did Xhekaj decisively win the bout, but he also drew a minor penalty on the play, sending the Canadiens to a man advantage down 2-1 in the second period. Though Christian Dvorak’s game-tying goal 2:09 later wasn’t scored as a power play marker, the momentum shift was unmistakable in the team’s 5-4 overtime victory.

“When’s the last time Xhekaj fought, and the other team got the extra two minutes,” St-Louis asked reporters after the game, rhetorically. “I don’t think it’s happened yet. There’s a way to do handle those things. He’s learning how to do that job, and he did it with maturity tonight.”

It’s calculated decisions—another one of St-Louis’ signature phrases—like that that have made Xhekaj a mainstay in the Canadiens lineup, a testament to the strides he’s made following a start to his career that was marked by its fair share of ups and downs.

BROTHERLY LOVE

As he continues to evolve as a hockey player, the 24-year-old is also embracing the everyday role of big brother again, welcoming his younger sibling, Florian, into his downtown apartment for his rookie season with the Laval Rocket this year.

“My first year [in Montreal] was my first time living alone and it was tough at times,” Xhekaj admitted. “I definitely got lonely, and I didn't want him to have that […] Even just sitting on the couch, even if we don't talk to each other, it's just good to have someone there. He’s one of my best friends too, so it’s awesome.”

Florian says he wasn’t convinced of the idea at first, noting the commute from Montreal to Laval was a weighing factor. But once he learned other teammates, like Adam Engstrom who he carpools with daily, would be nearby, he warmed to the setup.

“It’s always good to have someone around, especially your brother,” said the 21-year-old forward, who's scored 14 goals in his freshman campaign with the Rocket. “We go for dinner a lot and spend a lot of time together.”

Table tennis and billiards are regular activities at their Montreal residence, the younger Xhekaj recounted, claiming he has the edge on Arber in ping pong, while calling it even on the pool table.

And while their hockey schedules inevitably do pull them apart, their disconnect only goes so far. The brothers say they regularly keep tabs on each other’s games with Arber always ready to offer advice when needed.

“I want to help get him to the NHL as fast as possible. I want to play with him—that’s both of our dreams.”

For now, that’s all it is—a dream. But if Florian’s development in Laval resembles Arber’s trajectory this season, it may not be long before the dream becomes reality.