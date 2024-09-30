Updates from training camp – Sept. 30

Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac clear waivers, assigned to Laval Rocket

BROSSARD – Twenty-six players were on the ice at Canadiens Training Camp at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
52 Barron
75 Dobeš
27 Barré-Boulet
42 Engström
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
77 Dach
48 Hutson
28 Dvorak
24 Mailloux
71 Evans
8 Matheson
 
11 Gallagher
58 Savard
 
51 Heineman
47 Struble
 
91 Kapanen
72 Xhekaj
 
15 Newhook
 
 
55 Pezzetta
 
 
89 Roy
20 Slafkovský
 
 
14 Suzuki
 
 

Josh Anderson was absent from practice, opting for a therapy day. Kaiden Guhle, wearing a non-contact jersey, participated in the session as he continues his recovery from an appendectomy.

The team announced Monday afternoon that forwards Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac cleared waivers and have been assigned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

As of the time of publishing, no further updates were provided on Patrik Laine or David Reinbacher, both of whom left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return.

The Canadiens' second-to-last preseason game is set for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

