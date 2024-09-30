Updates from training camp – Sept. 30

Josh Anderson was absent from practice, opting for a therapy day. Kaiden Guhle, wearing a non-contact jersey, participated in the session as he continues his recovery from an appendectomy.

The team announced Monday afternoon that forwards Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac cleared waivers and have been assigned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

As of the time of publishing, no further updates were provided on Patrik Laine or David Reinbacher, both of whom left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and did not return.