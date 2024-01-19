The Montreal Canadiens will host their annual blood drive on January 22

MONTREAL – On Monday, January 22, 2024, the Bell Centre will host the 42nd annual Canadiens Blood Drive in partnership with Héma-Québec. Over 700 donors are expected between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the main entrance, located on avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal. The objective of this major blood donation clinic, presented in collaboration with RDS, is to collect a large amount of blood units in order to maintain the collective reserve at an optimal level. Every day, Héma-Québec must collect at least 1,000 blood donations to meet the needs of all hospitals across the province.

Throughout the day, various members of the organization, including current players, coaches, Youppi! and Canadiens Alumni, will be on hand to thank fans for their generosity. Each donor will also receive a gift bag containing several Canadiens items.

Most adults in good health can give blood and help save up to three lives. Before registering or attending a blood drive, it is important for donors to first verify whether they meet all eligibility conditions by consulting the “Who can donate?” section on Héma-Québec’s website or by contacting the Donor Centre at 1-800-847-2525.

Initiated in 1981 by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau and Claude Mouton, former sports commentator and announcer at the Montreal Forum, the Canadiens Blood Drive has resulted in 37,486 blood donations to this day. Since 1998, the Montreal Canadiens have been organizing their blood drive in collaboration with Héma-Québec, the exclusive supplier of blood products in Quebec. Over the past 41 years, the Canadiens Blood Drive has helped save close to 112,458 lives.