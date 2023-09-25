News Feed

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Training Camp | Quotes of the day 

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Habs kick off preseason calendar with a date against the Devils

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens get their first taste of NHL opposition during training camp when the New Jersey Devils visit the Bell Centre on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the matchup. 

1. So far through camp the Habs have faced off in over a half-dozen intersquad scrimmages – including Sunday’s Red vs. White game at a sold-out Bell Centre – but Monday’s preseason test will be the first against foes not wearing a “CH” on their chests. With just six tune-up games on the schedule this year – the team played eight a season ago – the stakes are high for Canadiens hopefuls looking to impress management for a spot on the roster.

Norlinder doubles the lead for Team Red

2. Speaking of the roster, 68 players are currently at camp following Sunday’s personnel moves which returned Cedrick Guindon, Florian Xhekaj, Quentin Miller, and Jan Spunar to their respective Junior teams. Keep an eye on this space, or follow the Canadiens on Instagram, Threads, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook to see which players will be in uniform when the lineups drop later today.

TICKETS: Devils vs. Canadiens 🎟️ 

3. The Devils will likewise make their preseason debut on Monday, having not been among the 23 teams in action over the weekend, aside from a pair of team scrimmages. New Jersey will notably be sending a split squad to Montreal, as the visitors will host a simultaneous home game against the Flyers at the Prudential Center at 7:00 p.m.. The Devils have a trio of former Canadiens at camp in Tyler Toffoli, Chris Tierney, and Keith Kinkaid. 

4. In addition to the Habs newcomers who may hit the ice, a new 50/50 format will also make its Bell Centre debut on Monday. New this preseason, an early bird prize will be up for grabs at each game – home or away – leading up to the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 14. One prize will be drawn per game, and one 50/50 ticket will be eligible for all remaining draws until Oct. 14 at the time of purchase. Buy early for the most chances to take home a prize! Best of all, the jackpot will not be split at each preseason game, being pooled instead into a mega jackpot on Oct. 14 that will be drawn among all tickets purchased. For more information, the list of prizes, and to buy tickets (18+ only), visit en.5050.canadiens.com

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre, and tickets for the contest can be purchased here. On TV, full coverage will be available in French on RDS.