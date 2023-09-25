NJD@MTL: What you need to know

2. Speaking of the roster, 68 players are currently at camp following Sunday’s personnel moves which returned Cedrick Guindon, Florian Xhekaj, Quentin Miller, and Jan Spunar to their respective Junior teams. Keep an eye on this space, or follow the Canadiens on Instagram, Threads, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook to see which players will be in uniform when the lineups drop later today.

3. The Devils will likewise make their preseason debut on Monday, having not been among the 23 teams in action over the weekend, aside from a pair of team scrimmages. New Jersey will notably be sending a split squad to Montreal, as the visitors will host a simultaneous home game against the Flyers at the Prudential Center at 7:00 p.m.. The Devils have a trio of former Canadiens at camp in Tyler Toffoli, Chris Tierney, and Keith Kinkaid.

4. In addition to the Habs newcomers who may hit the ice, a new 50/50 format will also make its Bell Centre debut on Monday. New this preseason, an early bird prize will be up for grabs at each game – home or away – leading up to the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 14. One prize will be drawn per game, and one 50/50 ticket will be eligible for all remaining draws until Oct. 14 at the time of purchase. Buy early for the most chances to take home a prize! Best of all, the jackpot will not be split at each preseason game, being pooled instead into a mega jackpot on Oct. 14 that will be drawn among all tickets purchased. For more information, the list of prizes, and to buy tickets (18+ only), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre. On TV, full coverage will be available in French on RDS.