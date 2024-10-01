Patrik Laine out two to three months 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Tuesday that forward Patrik Laine has sustained a sprain to his left knee. He will not require surgery.

His rehabilitation period is expected to last two to three months.

The 26-year-old Finn left Saturday’s preseason game early in the first period and did not return.

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris on August 19. Montreal also received a second-round pick in 2026.

He was selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft.