NSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens welcome the Nashville Predators to the Bell Centre for a rare Sunday night matchup.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game.

1. After completing a four-game homestand, Martin St-Louis's troops made a stop in Buffalo on Saturday to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center. For a second time this season, the Habs were the winners over Sabres in enemy territory. Jayden Struble opened the scoring with his first career NHL goal, followed by Nick Suzuki just 14 seconds later to double the Canadiens’ lead. The Sabres evened the score in the third, and this game would need a shootout to decide the winner. It was Juraj Slafkovsky who sealed the deal for Montreal with his first career game-winner. Cayden Primeau rose to the challenge in goal, making 46 saves in the win.

3. For their part, the Predators (14-13-10) are also in the midst of a busy weekend, as they were in Toronto last night to take on the Maple Leafs. The Buds ended the Preds’ three-game winning streak, shutting the visitors out 4-0. Nashville will be looking to bounce back on Sunday at the Bell Centre. Keep an eye out for Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Roman Josi tonight, as they lead the team with 30, 22, and 20 points, respectively.

4. Given that it’s a back-to-back, the Habs won’t hold a morning skate on Sunday. Any lineup changes against the Predators should be mentioned in head coach Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference. That media availability will be streamed on the team’s X, Facebook, and YouTube accounts.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on television on TSN2 or RDS, or listen in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm. For tickets to the game, click here.

