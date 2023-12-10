NSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens welcome the Nashville Predators to the Bell Centre for a rare Sunday night matchup.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game.

1. After completing a four-game homestand, Martin St-Louis's troops made a stop in Buffalo on Saturday to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center. For a second time this season, the Habs were the winners over Sabres in enemy territory. Jayden Struble opened the scoring with his first career NHL goal, followed by Nick Suzuki just 14 seconds later to double the Canadiens’ lead. The Sabres evened the score in the third, and this game would need a shootout to decide the winner. It was Juraj Slafkovsky who sealed the deal for Montreal with his first career game-winner. Cayden Primeau rose to the challenge in goal, making 46 saves in the win.