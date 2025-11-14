Medical updates on Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook

Canadiens defenseman and forward underwent respective surgeries this week

20251114-Guhle-Newhook
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced medical updates for defenseman Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook on Friday.

Guhle, who hasn’t played since October 16, underwent surgery on Thursday in New York City to repair a partially torn adductor muscle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Mark Zoland and Guhle is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Newhook left Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre. The Club announced that the forward had surgery to repair a fractured ankle on Friday, which was performed by Dr. Greg Berry at the Montreal General Hospital. Newhook is expected to be out for four months.

Prior to his injury, Guhle played five games for the Canadiens this season, picking up two points (1G, 1A) and a plus-1 differential. For his part, Newhook had recorded 12 points (6G, 6A) in 17 contests in 2025-26.

News Feed

Jared Davidson recalled from Laval Rocket

BOS@MTL: Important STM strike info

Away-game viewing party returns to the Bell Centre

DAL@MTL: Game recap 

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 13

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Nov. 12

LAK@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Nov. 11

Tuesday’s 50/50 raffle to benefit True Patriot Love Foundation

LAK@MTL: What you need to know

Danièle Sauvageau to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday

Updates from practice – Nov. 10

UTA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from morning skate – Nov. 8

UTA@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket