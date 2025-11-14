Medical updates on Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced medical updates for defenseman Kaiden Guhle and Alex Newhook on Friday.

Guhle, who hasn’t played since October 16, underwent surgery on Thursday in New York City to repair a partially torn adductor muscle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Mark Zoland and Guhle is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Newhook left Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre. The Club announced that the forward had surgery to repair a fractured ankle on Friday, which was performed by Dr. Greg Berry at the Montreal General Hospital. Newhook is expected to be out for four months.

Prior to his injury, Guhle played five games for the Canadiens this season, picking up two points (1G, 1A) and a plus-1 differential. For his part, Newhook had recorded 12 points (6G, 6A) in 17 contests in 2025-26.