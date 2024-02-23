Jean-Guy Talbot passes away at age 91

MONTREAL - It is with great sadness that the Montreal Canadiens organization has learned of the passing of former defenseman Jean-Guy Talbot.



Born in 1932, Talbot, a native of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, began his NHL career with the Canadiens in 1954-55, appearing in three games. He would go on to play a dozen more seasons with the Habs and become one of 12 players to win the Stanley Cup in five consecutive seasons from 1956 to 1960. Talbot won the Cup two more times with Montreal in 1965 and 1966.



He was selected by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. Soon after, he would join the St. Louis Blues and play under head coach Scotty Bowman. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres before hanging up his skates.



In 1971, at the end of his illustrious playing career, he moved on to coaching. He became the head coach of the Blues and then the New York Rangers. In 1978, he returned to his hometown of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, where he worked for the O'Keefe Brewery.



A few months ago, author Louis Beaudet and the former mayor of Bécancour, Jean-Guy Dubois, published Talbot's biography, Porteur de flambeau. Serge Savard wrote the preface.

He is survived by his wife Pierrette, his three children, and many grandchildren and friends.