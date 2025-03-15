FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens will host the Florida Panthers and Pride Night presented by Scotiabank at the Bell Centre on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
First of two March matchups against the defending Stanley Cup champs
WHEN
Saturday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
TICKETS
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
In honor of Pride Night, the Canadiens have invited members of GRIS-Montréal to the game. The non-profit community organization, whose acronym stands for Research and Social Intervention Group, demystifies sexual orientation and gender identity by sharing testimonies of lived experiences. Fans can support them by purchasing Canadiens pride merch sold at Tricolore Sports where 25% of profits will benefit GRIS-Montréal.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Florida
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 28 @ FLA: 4-0 MTL
Mar. 15 vs. FLA
Mar. 30 @ FLA
Apr. 1 vs. FLA
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: The Canadiens’ first line has been unstoppable since returning from the 4 Nations break. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky have combined for 37 points (!) over nine games since February 22. During that stretch, Suzuki established a new career-high in assists and put up six multi-point outings, Caufield reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career, and Slafkovsky notched his 100th career NHL point.
FLA: Speaking of hot streaks, Sam Bennett has nine points (4G, 5A) since returning from the break and has points in four consecutive games heading into tonight’s matchup. The veteran forward scored twice on the man-advantage in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. His team is tied for third best in the League for power play goals scored on the road (25) this season, which is something the Canadiens will need to keep an eye on.
BY THE NUMBERS: CATS-HABS
Here’s how the Panthers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Panthers
📈
Canadiens
41-22-3
RECORD
31-27-7
24.1%
POWER PLAY
21.7%
81.1%
PENALTY KILL
81.3%
3.24
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.95
2.68
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.28
Reinhart (32)
GOALS
Caufield (32)
Barkov (43)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (49)
Reinhart (70)
POINTS
Suzuki (69)
Forsling (+32)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+11)
Greer (179)
HITS
Xhekaj (158)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed on Friday that Samuel Montembeault will get the start, while Joel Armia is likely to be available against the Panthers after missing Wednesday’s game against Seattle. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
