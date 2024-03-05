CH Weekly: March 4 to 10

MONTREAL – Games 62, 63 and 64 are on tab for the Canadiens this week as the calendar flips to March.

Here’s how to stay connected to the team this week:

DOWN TO THE HOCKEY TONK

The Honky Tonk Highway leads the Canadiens to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for a meeting with the Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Habs look to cool the Preds who are indeed “Nashville hot,” riding an eight-game win streak into the teams’ season series finale.

STORM CHASIN’

Where there’s a wind, there’s a way.

The Canadiens look to weather the storm against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday – the last leg of a four-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

HOME SWEET HOME

Habs. Leafs. Bell Centre. Saturday night. 7:00 p.m. ET. ‘Nuff said.

TICKETS: Leafs @ Canadiens 🎟️

To celebrate one of hockey’s original rivalries, two legends who represent that “OG” spirit will be in the house for the game. Fans can meet Tie Domi and Chris Nilan together at the OG1 boutique by section 114 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and then again during first intermission.

That’s in addition to regularly-scheduled FANatic Saturdays programming, including Monster Energy guest DJ Trapment live on Twitch during warmups, the Rush Hour Rally traffic cone race at first intermission, and more.

ORIGINAL SIX POP-UP!

The Bell Centre’s series of pop-up food counters featuring signature dishes inspired by flavors of cities of Original Six teams likewise continues on Saturday. This time, a typical Toronto specialty takes the spotlight, so be sure to leave room for a Peameal Bacon Sandwich at section 112.

CAN YOU BEAT THE CLOCK?

The Bell Canadiens Escape is an unparalleled experience in the sports world and will give you the chance to enjoy a unique activity in a hidden room in the Bell Centre. The immersive enigma took top honors at the 2023 Hashtag Sports Awards, an annual event recognizing teams that raise the bar for fan engagement. Try solving the riddles of Youppi!’s apartment and escaping before the opening puck drop to not miss any game action!

https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL/status/1759344542124257319

The package includes a 30-minute experience inside the room, four tickets in the Whites to the selected game, food and more!

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an unforgettable experience at the Bell Centre for the last game of the season, courtesy of Skip The Dishes! To enter, simply place your SKIP order using the promo code HABS24 during the contest period, and you're automatically entered for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Prizes include tickets in the first row for the game on April 16 and a pregame dinner with a Canadiens Alumni. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

The Canadiens content team ran into Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and others on World Compliment Day on March 1.