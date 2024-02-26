CH Weekly: February 26 to March 3

MONTREAL – The Canadiens start this week at home in front of the Montreal faithful, before embarking on a four-game road trip down the East Coast and into Tennessee.

HOWLING AT THE MOON-TREAL

The Habs host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET for the team’s final game at the Bell Centre until March 9. Arizona and the bleu-blanc-rouge last met in November at Mullet Arena where the Yotes escaped with a 3-2 win. The Canadiens will look to flip the switch against a Coyotes squad on a 12-game losing streak.

Don’t forget that it’s the third Bobblehead Night of the season, presented by RONA, meaning the first 8,000 fans to arrive will get their hands on an Samuel Montembeault collectible figurine.