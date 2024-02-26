CH Weekly: February 26 to March 3

The best way to stay up to date on all Canadiens-related events

1920x1080-CHWeekly
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens start this week at home in front of the Montreal faithful, before embarking on a four-game road trip down the East Coast and into Tennessee.

HOWLING AT THE MOON-TREAL

The Habs host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET for the team’s final game at the Bell Centre until March 9. Arizona and the bleu-blanc-rouge last met in November at Mullet Arena where the Yotes escaped with a 3-2 win. The Canadiens will look to flip the switch against a Coyotes squad on a 12-game losing streak.

TICKETS: Coyotes @ Canadiens 🎟️

Don’t forget that it’s the third Bobblehead Night of the season, presented by RONA, meaning the first 8,000 fans to arrive will get their hands on an Samuel Montembeault collectible figurine.

TAKING OUR TALENTS TO SOUTH BEACH

Habs fans will need to be patient before seeing their favorite players in town again, because Martin St-Louis' troops are heading south of the border for four games in enemy territory, starting on Thursday against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

FLORIDA PART 2

The Sunshine State hosts the Canadiens until Saturday for their duel with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

CAN YOU BEAT THE CLOCK?

The Bell Canadiens Escape is an unparalleled experience in the sports world and will give you the chance to enjoy a unique activity in a hidden room in the Bell Centre. The immersive enigma took top honors at the 2023 Hashtag Sports Awards, an annual event recognizing teams that raise the bar for fan engagement. Try solving the riddles of Youppi!’s apartment and escaping before the opening puck drop to not miss any game action!

The package includes a 30-minute experience inside the room, four tickets in the Whites to the selected game, food and more!

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of Waste Management! Grab your pencils, draw a superhero made of recycled material and you could win tickets to see your creation showcased on the scoreboard at the Centre Bell! You have until March 10 to submit your drawing. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win more cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

Arber Xhekaj nearly broke the radar gun with an incredible slap shop at the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA last Sunday.

Last Wednesday, a new face made its way into the Canadiens’ lineup, as Colin White was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates!

