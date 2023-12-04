CH Weekly: December 4 to 10

The best way to stay up to date with all Canadiens-related events

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens hope all their birthday wishes come true this week as the organization celebrates another trip around the sun.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO…US!

The NHL’s oldest team takes on the League’s youngest team, the Seattle Kraken, on the Canadiens’ 114th birthday at the Bell Centre on Monday. Roles reversed; on their special day, the team is giving away gifts to you, the fans. The first 8,000 people inside the building will receive an Anniversary Edition Nick Suzuki bobblehead, courtesy of RONA! Please note game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you haven’t already heard (but we know you have), METAL! is back. The team’s unofficial mascot announced his unretirement at Youppi!’s Mascot Party last week and will be going on tour once more, starting with the first of four “Mercredis METAL! Mondays” games this week!

A ROYAL VISIT

Another Western Conference foe will descend on the Bell Centre when the Los Angeles Kings come to town on Thursday. The Canadiens look to dethrone their opponents on home ice less than two weeks after they were shutout by L.A. at Crypto.com Arena. The game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET.

IN-N-OUT OF BUFFALO

No, we’re not talking about the American fast-food chain.

The Habs drop by KeyBank Center to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens hold a 1-0 lead in the season series, having upended the Sabres 3-1 on Oct. 23.

A PAW-SOME NEW FAN CLUB

The bleu-blanc-rouge launched a new fan club last week: the Canine Hockey Club, presented by Vet et Nous! The Canine Hockey Club (CHC) is the Official Dog Club of the Montreal Canadiens, so register your pup now to join the team and enjoy fun benefits like a membership kit, a photo on the ice and monthly contests!

FUR ON DEMAND

Guarantee an in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Habs game! Add the Fur on Demand upgrade to a Canadiens ticket to book a personalized in-game appearance from the famous orange mascot for yourself or a loved one for $195 tx incl. The package includes the following:

  • An in-seat visit from Youppi!;
  • A Youppi!-themed swag bag valued at over $75;
  • And more!

For more information, click here.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of RBC! Enter now for a chance to win an official Canadiens jersey, a skating session on the Bell Centre ice, a gift bag and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

The fourth edition of Youppi!’s Mascot Party went down at the Bell Centre last week against the Florida Panthers. Stanley C. Panther (Florida Panthers), Hunter (Edmonton Oilers), Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Buoy (Seattle Kraken) and Sourdough Sam (San Francisco 49ers) were all in the building for the occasion.

Mascots take over the Bell Centre offices

The 2023 Grey Cup Champion Montreal Alouettes were honored pregame at the Bell Centre last Saturday for winning their eighth championship in franchise history on Nov. 19 in Hamilton!

News Feed

Arber Xhekaj activated off IR, loaned to Laval

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 4

SEA@MTL: What you need to know

Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for November

DET@MTL: Game recap

Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

Alex Newhook out for 10 to 12 weeks

Updates from morning skate - Dec. 2

DET@MTL: What you need to know

Mitchell Stephens recalled from the Laval Rocket

Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

FLA@MTL: Game recap

METAL! returns at Canadiens game, announces unretirement

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@CBJ: Game recap

Canadiens unveil guest list for Youppi!’s Mascot Party

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know 

My Man: Frédérike Bédard on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

