CH Weekly: December 4 to 10

A ROYAL VISIT

Another Western Conference foe will descend on the Bell Centre when the Los Angeles Kings come to town on Thursday. The Canadiens look to dethrone their opponents on home ice less than two weeks after they were shutout by L.A. at Crypto.com Arena. The game gets underway at 7:00 p.m. ET.

IN-N-OUT OF BUFFALO

No, we’re not talking about the American fast-food chain.

The Habs drop by KeyBank Center to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens hold a 1-0 lead in the season series, having upended the Sabres 3-1 on Oct. 23.

A PAW-SOME NEW FAN CLUB

The bleu-blanc-rouge launched a new fan club last week: the Canine Hockey Club, presented by Vet et Nous! The Canine Hockey Club (CHC) is the Official Dog Club of the Montreal Canadiens, so register your pup now to join the team and enjoy fun benefits like a membership kit, a photo on the ice and monthly contests!

FUR ON DEMAND

Guarantee an in-seat visit from Youppi! during a Habs game! Add the Fur on Demand upgrade to a Canadiens ticket to book a personalized in-game appearance from the famous orange mascot for yourself or a loved one for $195 tx incl. The package includes the following:

An in-seat visit from Youppi!;

A Youppi!-themed swag bag valued at over $75;

And more!

For more information, click here.

FEELING LUCKY?

You could win an exclusive experience at the Bell Centre, courtesy of RBC! Enter now for a chance to win an official Canadiens jersey, a skating session on the Bell Centre ice, a gift bag and more. Check out our contests on canadiens.com for a chance to win some cool prizes and experiences!

ICYMI

The fourth edition of Youppi!’s Mascot Party went down at the Bell Centre last week against the Florida Panthers. Stanley C. Panther (Florida Panthers), Hunter (Edmonton Oilers), Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks), Buoy (Seattle Kraken) and Sourdough Sam (San Francisco 49ers) were all in the building for the occasion.