4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston 'phenomenal' experience

BOSTON -- City Hall Plaza has been the backdrop for several championship celebrations, including the Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.

Now, this iconic landmark is hosting a different kind of experience for hockey fans when the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village opened Saturday. It’s a three-day, non-ticketed festival open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday. The event, sponsored by the NHL and NHL Players' Association, will treat fans to a hockey-themed experience. Despite temperatures in the low-30s on Saturday, City Hall Plaza was jammed with fans.

Shay Monahan, 11, of Westwood, Massachusetts, showcased one of the biggest smiles of the day while he had his photo taken with the Stanley Cup for the first time.

“It was great,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Shay plays youth hockey and was sporting a David Pastrnak Bruins sweater as he stood with his father, Dave.

“It was worth the wait," Dave Monahan said. "This is fantastic. We didn’t know the Cup was going to be here.”

After visiting with the Stanley Cup, the father-son duo couldn’t wait to experience the rest of the Fan Village exhibits.

“This is phenomenal,” Dave Monahan said of the entire 4 Nations Face-Off experience. “Watching the games, it feels like playoff hockey. Watching All-Star games, players are going half-speed and not going all-out, but when the players buy into it, you can’t beat it. It’s like the Olympics and it’s been fantastic. It’s great for the game and showcases the best talent at a high level of hockey. It’s been fun to watch.”