Montgomery Teams Up with Bieber, Matthews for All-Star Game Title

Montgomery’s one disappointment? He didn’t have the chance to wear Bieber’s red and white polka dot parka that was taking the internet by storm during the game.

“I wanted to wear it in the second half, but I guess he didn’t want to share it,” Montgomery said with a smile. “I loved the coat, I wanted to wear it. I have no [fashion] look so I might as well be loud with my clothing.”

Pastrnak had the chance to meet Bieber and take a picture with him before the game, nearly five years after his famous “not today Justin” comment on the singer’s Instagram post that was praying for a Maple Leafs win in Game 7 of the first round in 2018.

“That was cool,” said the winger. “It’s an amazing, talented person. Obviously, a fan of his music. He’s a Leafs fan, so that’s a little step back but it was fun. Glad I was able to get a picture with him in the room and on the ice so definitely special. I think all the players appreciate him being a hockey fan because, obviously, it helps our game when a person like this appreciates what we do. It’s fun to see and we’re happy that he was able to make time for the All-Stars and same with all the other celebrities. Big thanks for them.”

In the opening game of the All-Star tourney on Saturday afternoon, Pastrnak notched a goal and an assist in regulation, before beating teammate Jeremy Swayman with his signature shootout move to lift Team McDavid to a 4-3 win over Team MacKinnon.

“It was great. He’s got a couple go-to moves,” said Swayman. “I thought he was gonna go glove-side. He pulled a Jake DeBrusk on me. It was a good move. I was pleasantly surprised. It’s good, I like it when he does that for our team. It’s still working.

“He’s got a really good move there where he can deceive the goalie with a glove shot or a high blocker shot. Him and I actually work on that quite a bit, can’t believe he got me today. It’s a good thing for him and our team moving forward, that’s for sure.”

“He knows all my moves,” added Pastrnak. “He said it was a little JD move, coming off the side and making it a little softer. It was fun. I feel good against Sway. One game, I got a hat trick in World Championships and today I got two goals. Feeling confident.”

With Team McDavid trailing, 3-1, late in regulation, Pastrnak – playing on a line with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – cut the deficit to one with a snipe from the high slot with 31 seconds remaining. He then fed McDavid with a cross-slot feed to tie things up with 6 seconds to go.

“I did get him on the high glove,” said Pastrnak. “I don’t know if he let me score that. He knows I shoot there on him in practice. I haven’t talked to him much about it. It seemed too easy for Sway on that shot.”