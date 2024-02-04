Montgomery Teams Up with Bieber, Matthews for All-Star Game Title

TORONTO – Jim Montgomery is bringing home bragging rights.
Boston’s bench boss and his son, Colin – along with global pop icon Justin Bieber – helped Team Matthews to the All-Star Game crown on Saturday evening at Scotiabank Arena with a 7-4 win over David Pastrnak and Team McDavid.
“I’m gonna have bragging rights over Pasta and I’m not gonna let him live it down,” Montgomery quipped after his second straight All-Star Game victory as he sat alongside his son at the podium.
Pastrnak said the chirping began even before the title game.
“That was fun,” he said. “Obviously, we run into each other in the hallway before the game and I walked with the head down but obviously Monty couldn’t help himself and had to say something. It was fun. Good thing is one of us would win. Good for him, they got it done.”
Montgomery was side by side with Bieber throughout both rounds of the All-Star Game 3-on-3 tournament and was impressed with the superstar’s intensity.
“The energy he had, he was right into it,” said Montgomery. “I didn’t know what to expect. You could tell he loves the game. He was recognizing the real creative plays and talking out loud about them. Obviously a born and bred Canadian, he played it growing up, so he understood the intricacies of the game when someone makes a real intelligent play.
“It was great being around him. He was so into it. He had real emotion. I knew he would be into it and he was.”