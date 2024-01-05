Bruins Announce 2023-24 Mentees for D&I Scouting Mentorship Program

Jordan Forgione

Growing up, Jordan was a defenseman in Massachusetts playing for the Boston Iceman Boys AAA at the Brick Tournament in Edmonton and for the Middlesex Islanders Boys AAA in the Quebec Peewee Tournament. She was coached by NHL Alumni Randy Wood, and the current General Manager of New Jersey Devils, Tom Fitzgerald. She played for Assabet Valley from 2008-2011, winning two USA Hockey National Championships in that time. Jordan played her last year of youth hockey with the U19 Little Caesars, and in the same year played for the U18 USA Women’s National 2012 Team at the World Championship in Zlin, Czech Republic.

Jordan played NCAAA Division I for the University of North Dakota and graduated in 2017, after graduation she played Professionally for the Boston Blades and Toronto Furies in the CWHL. She is currently a Michigan Area Scout for the Windsor Spitfires and is the Girls Director for Little Caesars AAA Hockey, along with coaching at U12, U16 & U19. She coaches alongside her husband, Tom. Tom played in the USHL and played division one college at the University of Vermont.

Jordan resides in Northville, Michigan with her husband, Tom, and their two huskies Caesar and Augustus.