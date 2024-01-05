Bruins Announce 2023-24 Mentees for D&I Scouting Mentorship Program

Eight participants have been selected for the fourth year of the program, which launched in September, 2021

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins have announced the eight participants of the 2023-24 Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program.

This is the fourth year of the Bruins' Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program, which launched in September 2021. The program aims to mentor and elevate individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and provide a basis for careers in scouting or the hockey industry.

T.J. Millar

T.J. Millar’s coaching experience spans 10 exciting seasons at the Junior level and above. The Calgary, Alberta native is currently an Associate Coach with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League.

During the 2021-2022 Season, T.J. was appointed as the inaugural associate with the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of their Management and Coaching Development Program.

Prior to joining the Maple Leafs. Millar spent 5 Years between the Alberta Junior Hockey League (2018-2021) and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (2016-2018) winning an SJHL Championship in 2018.

Millar began his coaching path as a student at the sports institute of Finland, located in Vierumäki, Finland. Acquiring a degree in Sports Management with an emphasis in Ice Hockey Coaching.

Jordan Forgione

Growing up, Jordan was a defenseman in Massachusetts playing for the Boston Iceman Boys AAA at the Brick Tournament in Edmonton and for the Middlesex Islanders Boys AAA in the Quebec Peewee Tournament. She was coached by NHL Alumni Randy Wood, and the current General Manager of New Jersey Devils, Tom Fitzgerald. She played for Assabet Valley from 2008-2011, winning two USA Hockey National Championships in that time. Jordan played her last year of youth hockey with the U19 Little Caesars, and in the same year played for the U18 USA Women’s National 2012 Team at the World Championship in Zlin, Czech Republic.

Jordan played NCAAA Division I for the University of North Dakota and graduated in 2017, after graduation she played Professionally for the Boston Blades and Toronto Furies in the CWHL. She is currently a Michigan Area Scout for the Windsor Spitfires and is the Girls Director for Little Caesars AAA Hockey, along with coaching at U12, U16 & U19. She coaches alongside her husband, Tom. Tom played in the USHL and played division one college at the University of Vermont.

Jordan resides in Northville, Michigan with her husband, Tom, and their two huskies Caesar and Augustus.

Kendall Wagner

Kendall Wagner is a Minnesota native who recently moved to Boston and has been named Stonehill College women ice hockey's new assistant coach.

Over the summer, Kendall was a Director of Operations for USA Hockey with the Women's National Team as well as coached with the USA U15 Development camp in July. Her approach to coaching as well as life is always with a people-first mindset. When she is not on the ice or in a rink, she enjoys exploring the city with her husband and dog. Kendall is thrilled to be joining the Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program and looks forward to the relationships she will build within the organization.

Adam Nathwani

Adam has a diverse and multifaceted background in hockey. As a current Scout for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL and former Coach for the Coquitlam Express in the BCHL, Adam brings a keen eye for talent and a passion for player development. Adam leverages his experience as a management consultant, an MBA and a Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence in his role as the COO of Drive Hockey Analytics, a Vancouver-based hockey analytics startup building NHL-level player and puck tracking technology for all levels of the sport with a focus on youth and amateur hockey. This past year, Adam was also the Hockey Operations Fellow at the NHL where he assisted Central Scouting and Hockey Operations departments.

Cydney Roesler

Cydney Roesler is currently the Director of Player Development and Operations with the women’s ice hockey team at Quinnipiac University. As a former player herself, Cydney has valuable experience playing and leading with Quinnipiac, Team Canada, and the Connecticut Whale of the Premier Hockey Federation. She was a four-year member of the Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team and was named assistant captain her junior year and captain during her senior year. Cydney also won a silver medal at the 2011 Women’s Under-18 World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden where she was a member of Team Canada. The following year, she won gold with Team Canada at the 2012 Women’s Under-18 Championship in Prevov & Ziln, Czech Republic. Cydney has a true passion for the game of hockey, and she enjoys sharing her knowledge to help players develop their own game.

Kareem Ramadan

Born in Mississauga, Ontario, Kareem has worked with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as a Data Tracker and as a Statistician for the men's and women's basketball programs at Sheridan College. Aside from that, he has worked with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to provide hockey, soccer, basketball, and football clinics to youth in the community. Currently, Kareem is in his third year of Sport Management at Humber College, while simultaneously completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto with a Philosophy major and two minors in Political Science and English. As a proud member of the Muslim community, Kareem is extremely passionate about increasing the popularity of hockey in non-traditional communities by creating a pathway for more minorities to excel in hockey.

Taurean White

Taurean White is the Director of Hockey Operations for Endeavour Sports Group. Endeavour is an advisor/mentor program that provides information to athletes and their families. Building relationships with athletes while helping them achieve their athletic and academic goals is a passion of Taurean’s.  He takes great pride in helping each player reach their potential.

Prior to joining Endeavour, Taurean played collegiate hockey in both the US and Canada. He then transitioned into coaching and for over 10 years, was the Head Coach and General Manager of numerous Junior A hockey teams across Canada. Thru Hockey Canada’s National Coaching Certification Program, Taurean has completed the High Performance 1 certification.

Taurean’s family has been heavily involved in elite hockey.  His brother Jaren Burke played collegiate hockey and is currently working for the San Jose Sharks as an amateur scout.  He was previously employed with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a management development associate.  Taurean’s sister Jada Burke also played 4 seasons of Div. 1 hockey at Lindenwood University. Taurean is a native of Ottawa and is currently residing in Brockville, Ontario, with his wife Lisa and daughter Nyah.

Corey Cooper

Corey is a New England native who spent much of her childhood in rinks. Born into a family of hockey coaches and players, Corey developed a passion for hockey at an early age, and so, in college, she chose to pursue a career in coaching. As soon as she began mentoring athletes, she realized how much she also wanted to teach, which led her to a decade-long career as an educator, a soccer and hockey coach, and a 2SLGBTQIA+ organization advisor at independent schools. Now, she teaches English, literature, and writing to students online and serves as a volunteer coach for teams in the Boston area whenever possible!

