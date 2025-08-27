Inside look at St. Louis Blues

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1.

Returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time in two years, the St. Louis Blues are tasked with remaining a playoff contender as they continue their retool.

And by improving by a five-percent increment, as they did last season with 96 points (44-30-8), the Blues feel staying among the top eight teams in the Western Conference is not only attainable again but also getting to the century mark in points is within reach.

"One of the things I talked to our team about is an NHL team is like a tanker in the ocean," said St. Louis president of hockey operations Doug Armstrong, who begins his final season as general manager before turning that role over to Alexander Steen next season. "When you want to turn things around, it takes a while, and when I say that, I mean you get better in this League in small percentages. We had 92 points (in 2023-24); this (past) year we had 96. I hate doing math in public, but that's about five percent. I think if we do that again next year, that gets us close to 100 points and that's where we want to go.

"I'm hoping that we have turned the tide on the re-whatever and we're starting to become a competitive team that has expectations, honest expectations, reasonable expectations of success."

The Blues surged down the stretch last season (20-4-3 in their final 27 games) to reach the playoffs as the second wild card from the Western Conference by besting the Calgary Flames on a tiebreaker with one more regulation win (32-31). So how do they get past the sting of a seven-game series loss to the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference First Round? They had a 3-1 lead in Game 7 with just under two minutes remaining in regulation before allowing two goals in the final 1:56, including the game-tying goal with three seconds left, before falling 4-3 in the second overtime.

It will be a motivated group, one looking to remove the bad taste in which the season ended.

"That's sports and sometimes you're on the wrong side of it and that night we were," St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. "... You're never a playoff team until you are again next year, and that's kind of the mentality that you have to have. It's a tough League. Do we feel like we're in a better spot now than we were (last season)? Absolutely. But at the same time, we have to learn from this (past) year just kind of how hard it is to make the playoffs, and we feel like we will get better.

"We're going to learn from the experiences we had and you have to find ways to get better. When you do that and you kind of hold each other accountable throughout the summer, that's how you get better as a team kind of throughout the year."