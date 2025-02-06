Stadium Series Twenty One Pilots ETW

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: Participation in the Columbus Blue Jackets/iHeartRadio Stadium Series Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is available only to legal residents of the State of Ohio. Eligible individuals (“Participant” or “Participants”) must be eighteen (18) years of age or older by the date of entry. Employees and immediate family members of iHeartRadio, the Columbus Blue Jackets (“Blue Jackets”) (collectively, “Sponsor”), Nationwide Arena, the National Hockey League, Columbus Arena Management LLC (“CAM”), the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority (“CFA”), the Ohio State University (“OSU”) employees who work in connection with Nationwide Arena, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, governors, successors, assigns, employees, and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not eligible to enter or participate in the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter the Sweepstakes, participants must text the shortcode “Pilots” to 26791 during the applicable Sweepstakes Period and submit any required information to register. Participants may also enter by mailing a handwritten postcard in an envelope with proper postage via U.S. Postal Service regular mail with Participant’s name, address, phone number or email address, and birthdate to iHeart Radio Stadium Series Sweepstakes, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215. If Participant’s e-mail or phone number is required for entry, Participant must have a valid e-mail address or phone number or entry is void. The Sweepstakes runs from February 3, 2025 through February 21, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received by February 21, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry per person, regardless of method of entry. Automated entries are prohibited, as are mechanically reproduced or photocopied entries, and any use of such automated devices and/or copies will cause disqualification. Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor is not responsible for illegible, lost, late, damaged, incomplete, postage-due or misdirected mail or entries, or incomplete, late or lost entries due to data, cell phone or computer glitches or other programming/technological/electronic error, difficulty, malfunction, or failure of any kind. All materials submitted become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all his or her Sweepstakes entries) who tampers with the entry process. Sweepstakes is void outside of Ohio and where prohibited or restricted by law and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws.

PRIZING: One (1) Winner will be randomly drawn from all eligible forms of entry on or about February 22, 2025. The Prize Package (the “Prize”) consists of (i) two (2) tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025, (ii) a meet and greet with Twenty One Pilots, (iii) on-field access during Twenty One Pilot’s performance, (iv) two (2) Blue Jackets’ Stadium Series jerseys, and (v) an overnight hotel stay on March 1, 2025. The total approximate retail value per person is $900.

Additional terms and conditions apply for all ticketed patrons entering Ohio Stadium.

PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE TRANSPORTATION AND/OR PARKING ACCOMMODATIONS. SPONSOR IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY OTHER ACCOMMODATIONS.

Sponsor is not responsible for Winner’s scheduling conflicts, delays or cancellations or acts of god that may prohibit receipt or use of prizes, any act of nature of force majeure or if any scheduled home game of the Blue Jackets is canceled because of player strike, management lockout, labor dispute or other cause beyond the reasonable control of the Blue Jackets, or acts of nature, including, but not limited to, flood, tornado, earthquake, storm, lightning, fire, epidemic, acts of God, war, national emergency, civil disturbance, riot, sabotage, terrorism, court order, or machinery or equipment theft, damage or failure. Other restrictions may apply.

Any and all taxes and any other expenses not specifically mentioned herein shall be and are the sole responsibility of each Winner. Each Winner must report income to the IRS. In the event it is deemed during the verification process that the Winner does not have a unique, personal, and valid social security number for Sponsor to report the tax liability associated with acceptance of the Prize, such Winner will be disqualified. Valid social security numbers will be determined by IRS requirements.

WINNER SELECTION AND APPROXIMATE ODDS OF WINNING: One (1) Winner will be selected by the Blue Jackets in a random drawing to be held on or about February 22, 2025. The Blue Jackets will contact the Winner individually via phone and/or e-mail. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding. Winners must be available for the game date for which their name was drawn. No other date will be substituted. Failure to be available for the game date will result in automatic prize forfeiture.

In the event that a Winner cannot be contacted via the process above, if a Winner does not respond to claim its prize in a timely manner, if any Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if any Winner declines the Prize or in the event of noncompliance with these Sweepstakes rules and requirements, such Prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected from all remaining eligible entries, if time permits. Limit one Prize per person or address.

GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Certain restrictions may apply to prizes. Each Winner agrees that the Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty, representation or guarantee, either express or implied, in fact or in law, whether now known or hereinafter enacted, relative to the use or enjoyment of the Prize, including, without limitation, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Prize may not be redeemed for cash value. Prizes are nontransferable and no substitutions are allowed except by Sponsor who reserves the right, in its discretion, to award prizes of equal or greater value if advertised prize is unavailable for any reason. No more than the stated prizes will be awarded. Sponsor shall not be obligated to replace any lost, mutilated or stolen Prize or any Prize that is undeliverable or does not reach the Winner for any reason, including, without limitation, because of incorrect or changed contact information. All Prizes legitimately claimed will be awarded.

GENERAL RULES: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, extend, or suspend this Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. The Released Parties assume no responsibility or liability for any damages, losses, or injury(ies) resulting from any Participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes and/or any Winner’s or Winner’s guests’ receipt, acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize. To receive the Prize, each Winner may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility, waiver of liability and publicity release prior to the Winner receiving and participating in the Prize package. All Prizes are subject to availability and dates are subject to change. Winner(s) must attend the Prize event (i.e., Blue Jackets game) on the date specified for each prize. Acceptance of the Prize constitutes, except where prohibited by law: (i) permission to use Winner’s name and likeness(es) in any form of media for publicity purposes without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind; and (ii) an express and absolute release of the Released Parties from and against any and all liability, damages, claims, and/or actions of any kind whatsoever for injury(ies) – including but not limited to paralysis and/or death, damages or losses of any and/or all kinds whatsoever to persons and/or property which may be sustained in connection with any Winner’s participation in this Sweepstakes and/or such person’s receipt, acceptance, ownership, and/or use or misuse of the Prize awarded, and/or while preparing for, participating in, attending, and/or traveling to and/or from any Prize-related activity.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, each Participant accepts and agrees to the collection of his/her personal information for the purposes described herein (including the administration of the Sweepstakes) and accepts and agrees to be absolutely bound by the foregoing absolute liability release and by all of these Official Rules and by all decisions of judges, which shall be final. By entering in this Sweepstakes, each Participant acknowledges that he/she may receive information on Blue Jackets and/or Nationwide Arena news, promotions, and tickets. Furthermore, each Participant grants the Blue Jackets express permission to issue such materials to entrants via e-mail or regular mail.

Except where prohibited, as a condition of participating in this Promotion, each Participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the Participant and any Released Party, any and all claims and/or causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or the prize(s) awarded, or the determination of the Winner must and shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall a Participant be permitted or entitled to obtain awards for, and each and every Participant, Winner and Winners’ guest, hereby waives any and all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, and every Participant, Winner and Winner’s guest further forever expressly waives any and all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Sponsor’s failure to or decision not to enforce any provision in these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that or any other provision of these Official Rules. In the event there is any alleged or actual ambiguity, discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes-related materials and/or these Official Rules (including any alleged discrepancy or inconsistency in these Official Rules), it will be resolved by the Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: In case of dispute as to the identity of any online entrant, entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any potential Winner may be requested to provide Sponsor with proof that such Winner is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry. Any other attempted form of entry, except as specifically otherwise provided in the section entitled “How to Enter,” herein, is prohibited; no automatic, programmed, robotic, or similar means of entry are permitted. Released Parties are not responsible for technical, hardware, software, telephone, or other communication malfunctions, errors or failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, web site, Internet, or ISP availability, unauthorized human intervention, traffic congestion, incomplete, garbled, jumbled or delated computer transmissions which may limit, delay or prevent one’s ability to enter the Sweepstakes, or from lost, undelivered, misdirected, damaged, or mangled mail. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, extend, or suspend this Sweepstakes should (in its sole discretion) virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes. In such case, Sponsor may select the Winner(s) from all eligible online and mailed entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds, in its sole discretion, to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or web site. Sponsor may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a Prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or other unfair playing practices (including the use of automated quick entry programs) or by intending and/or undertaking to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Sponsor’s representatives.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

WINNER’S LIST: To obtain a list of Winner(s), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to iHeartRadio Stadium Series Sweepstakes, c/o Columbus Blue Jackets, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Only one (1) request per outer envelope will be fulfilled.

COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES: For a copy of these Official Rules, print out these pages or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to iHeartRadio Stadium Series Sweepstakes, c/o Columbus Blue Jackets, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Only one (1) request per outer envelope will be fulfilled.

SPONSOR: This Sweepstakes is sponsored and promoted by iHeartRadio, 32 6th Ave., New York, New York 11217 and by the Columbus Blue Jackets, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215.