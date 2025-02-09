Rangers score twice in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 21 games for the Blue Jackets (26-22-8), who have lost four straight heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off from Wednesday to Feb. 20. Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves.

“It's tough going into the break on that, our last game before the break ending that way,” Werenski said. “But that stuff happens. It is what it is. We'll learn from it. We'll move forward and get ready for the last 25 games, or whatever it is.”

Arthur Kaliyev made it 1-0 Rangers at 1:56 of the first period with a wraparound at the right post.

Kent Johnson tied it 1-1 at 14:31 from a low angle on the right side from a pass from Werenski.

Werenski, who will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, tied Bobby Orr (1970-71) for the fourth-longest home streak by a defenseman in NHL history. Orr holds the record of 25 games in 1974-75.

Werenski has 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) during the streak.

Justin Danforth scored at 15:29 to make it 2-1 with a redirect of a Jack Johnson shot.

Zibanejad, who will play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made it 2-2 at 6:38 of the second period during 4-on-4 play. He was at the left dot to convert a cross-ice pass from Adam Fox. Chris Kreider also assisted. Kreider, Trocheck, Fox and J.T. Miller will represent the U.S at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

James van Riemsdyk put the Blue Jackets up 3-2 at 17:17 on a backdoor tap-in at the left post from a Damon Severson pass.

“We've definitely had a lot of guys step up,” van Riemsdyk said. “We've had different people go down, and that's been a strength with our team, just kind of how tight now we are. Getting some pretty good players back after the break, that's going to be, obviously, a big lift to the group.”

Vaakanainen, who will play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, tipped Cuylle’s shot from above the left circle to tie it 3-3 1:57 into the third period. It was the first goal of the season for the defenseman, who missed the previous two games because of illness.

“There's games that go by that you wish you played better, and then there's been a lot of games that we won to put ourselves back up in the mix anyway,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “Seemed to get a little bit of help earlier today, hopefully we get a little bit more. We head into the break and when we come back out of it, we’ve got to win games.”