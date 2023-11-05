Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in third

Lindgren, who missed six games with a lower-body injury, was playing his second game of the season and first in 22 days.

"Being back in the pipes tonight felt good," Lindgren said. "It’s been, I think, over three weeks since I played and to get a big win against Columbus was pretty awesome."

Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano scored for the Capitals (5-4-1), who have won four of five.

Washington, which has scored 19 goals in 10 games this season, had a season-high 25 blocked shots.

“We did enough to get it done tonight,” Wilson said. “I thought we did a lot of good stuff in the [offensive] zone. If we keep doing that the bounces will come. That being said, we did a good job, sacrificed, did the little things in the third.”