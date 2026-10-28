Game Preview: Headin' down south to North Carolina

game_preview
By Natalie Zurakowski

Tune-in  

Watch: Blue Jackets Hockey Network (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream) 

Listen: 97.1 The Fan 

The Matchup 

  • The Blue Jackets are 30-33-5 all-time against the Hurricanes. 
  • Carolina will be Columbus’ third Metropolitan Division matchup of the season, following victories over the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers earlier this season.

Ice Breakers 

  • Charlie Coyle recorded his career-high in points with four points (1G-3A) during a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena last season. 
  • Alongside Coyle, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger both recorded multipoint games during the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 victory over Carolina last season, tallying two assists each.  
  • Jet Greaves recorded a .966 save percentage against Carolina during Columbus’ 5-1 victory, marking his fourth-highest save percentage of the 2025-26 season.

Dynamic Duo 

With three points (1G-2A) during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Kent Johnson extended his lead as the Blue Jackets’ leading point scorer this season with 10 points (6G-4A) in 10 games. Johnson, who leads the team with six goals this season, recorded his second multipoint game of the 2026-27 season against the Flyers.  

During Tuesday night’s game, Fantilli, assisted by Johnson, scored the first goal of the game and later set Johnson up for the overtime game-winning goal, marking the duo's third combined goal of the season. 

Alongside Johnson, Fantilli also recorded a two-point game (1G-1A) against the Flyers, marking his first multipoint game of the season. 

Making History 

The reigning 2025-26 Stanley Cup champions head into Thursday night's game in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-2-2 record. Led by captain Jordan Staal, the Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to claim the Stanley Cup for the second time in 20 years.

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