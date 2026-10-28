Game Preview: Headin' down south to North Carolina

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The Matchup

The Blue Jackets are 30-33-5 all-time against the Hurricanes.

Carolina will be Columbus’ third Metropolitan Division matchup of the season, following victories over the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers earlier this season.

Ice Breakers

Charlie Coyle recorded his career-high in points with four points (1G-3A) during a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena last season.

Alongside Coyle, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger both recorded multipoint games during the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 victory over Carolina last season, tallying two assists each.

Jet Greaves recorded a .966 save percentage against Carolina during Columbus’ 5-1 victory, marking his fourth-highest save percentage of the 2025-26 season.

Dynamic Duo

With three points (1G-2A) during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Kent Johnson extended his lead as the Blue Jackets’ leading point scorer this season with 10 points (6G-4A) in 10 games. Johnson, who leads the team with six goals this season, recorded his second multipoint game of the 2026-27 season against the Flyers.

During Tuesday night’s game, Fantilli, assisted by Johnson, scored the first goal of the game and later set Johnson up for the overtime game-winning goal, marking the duo's third combined goal of the season.

Alongside Johnson, Fantilli also recorded a two-point game (1G-1A) against the Flyers, marking his first multipoint game of the season.

Making History

The reigning 2025-26 Stanley Cup champions head into Thursday night's game in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-2-2 record. Led by captain Jordan Staal, the Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to claim the Stanley Cup for the second time in 20 years.