Jiricek nets first goal of what will likely be many

That kind of offensive ability is inside Jiricek, who often gets typecast as a defensive defenseman because of his 6-foot-4 frame and long stick. While Jiricek’s size and aggressiveness do make him an effective defender – he's not afraid to step up and take away time and space – he also has a booming shot and the ability to impact the game in the offensive zone.

In other words, he’s a 200-foot defenseman who projects as a first-pair player, which is one reason the Blue Jackets selected Jiricek sixth overall in the 2022 draft. He was excellent in the AHL a season ago, earning an All-Star bid, and also was called up to play four games with the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets believe he can hold his own in the NHL right now, but at the same time, Pascal Vincent has likened developing young players to baking a cake. The head coach has warned of the perils of taking the cake out of the oven too soon even if it looks ready, and considering Jiricek also did not need to pass through waivers to head to Cleveland, the decision was made to start him in Cleveland this year.

“He was close (to making the opening roster), and we said it,” Vincent said. “He’s a very good player. He’s going to be a Blue Jacket, and he’s going to be a great player for us. But going back to the cake analogy, we want to be careful. If we feel he’s ready and it works with the hockey side and the business side, that’s no problem.

“But he’s a real good player. He had a real good camp. We believe in him. He’s like (Adam) Fantilli and those young guys; he’s like a diamond. We have to make sure we protect those guys, but he’s going to be a real good player.”

Jiricek admitted he was disappointed, as any competitor would be, to not make the opening roster but said his goal was just to put his head down and work in Cleveland. When he was recalled, he said his hope now is to make it as difficult as possible to take him out of the lineup.

“I am a hockey player, so I’m not going to lie, I was really disappointed,” he said Friday. “But I just wanted to grind in Cleveland and get back as fast as I could when it happened, so I am l glad to be here right now. I just want to play my best tomorrow and we’ll see what is going to happen after. We just want to win the next game, and in this business, you never know. We will see.”

One game in, the Blue Jackets have that win and Jiricek was a major part of it. And yet again, Vincent was impressed with his young defenseman after the game.

“I like him,” Vincent said. “He’s a guy that came here and had a real good camp and got better as training camp went on. We know what he can do. I think a big piece about Jiri is he’s a confident man. He knows he can play here. He just showed it to us, which is great.”