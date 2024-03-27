Doan scores 2 in NHL debut, Coyotes surge past Blue Jackets

Doan scored in the second period before putting Arizona ahead 3-2 at 11:32 of the third period, when he redirectedMatias Maccelli’s shot under the crossbar for the first of four consecutive Coyotes goals.

“It’s a little bit of fairy tale, to score two goals, score the winning goal, really play well, have a chance (for other goals),” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think that's the way life should be.”

Doan, who was called up from Tucson of the American Hockey League before the game, is the son of Coyotes franchise scoring leader and longtime captain Shane Doan, who celebrated with family members in a private suite after both goals.

“I think just the whole night itself is going to be one I'll remember forever,” Josh Doan said. “I was told to soak in your first-ever game because you only get one first game, and it's a game I'll never forget. It’ll be hard to beat this one.”