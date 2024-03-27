TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan scored two goals in his NHL debut, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.
Doan scores 2 in NHL debut, Coyotes surge past Blue Jackets
Son of franchise icon breaks tie in 3rd; Arizona eliminated from playoff contention
“That was something special,” Doan said.
Doan scored in the second period before putting Arizona ahead 3-2 at 11:32 of the third period, when he redirectedMatias Maccelli’s shot under the crossbar for the first of four consecutive Coyotes goals.
“It’s a little bit of fairy tale, to score two goals, score the winning goal, really play well, have a chance (for other goals),” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think that's the way life should be.”
Doan, who was called up from Tucson of the American Hockey League before the game, is the son of Coyotes franchise scoring leader and longtime captain Shane Doan, who celebrated with family members in a private suite after both goals.
“I think just the whole night itself is going to be one I'll remember forever,” Josh Doan said. “I was told to soak in your first-ever game because you only get one first game, and it's a game I'll never forget. It’ll be hard to beat this one.”
Maccelli and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves and had an assist for the Coyotes (30-37-5).
Despite winning, Arizona was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention for the 11th time in 12 seasons when the Vegas Golden Knights gained a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.
Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-37-12), who have lost five straight and eight of nine (1-6-2). Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves.
“That wasn’t good enough,” Werenski said. “It’s been that way for (a few) games now. We’ve got to keep working. It’s just not good enough right now. I don’t know what to say. We keep finding ways to lose every night.”
Jenner’s power-play goal made it 1-0 at 11:45 of the first period, the fourth straight game Columbus scored the opening goal.
“When we compete like we did the first period, we're a good hockey team. When we don't, you see what happens,” Werenski said. “It’s only the guys in here that are going to get us out of it.”
Maccelli tied it 1-1 on a power play at 14:55. Sean Durzi bumped a pass from the high slot to Maccelli for a snap shot from the left face-off circle.
Doan’s first NHL goal put Arizona ahead 2-1 at 16:33. He knocked down Werenski’s clearing attempt from behind the goal line and steered the puck into the net.
The goal came 26 seconds after Merzlikins stopped him on a short breakaway.
“I was pretty frustrated because I missed a breakaway right before, and [I know] my dad was about to walk away because he knew how upset I’d be,” Doan said. “Fortunately, it came back out in front, and I was able to get a piece of it up in the air and it went in over the glove.”
Werenski tied it 2-2 on a power play at 19:21 of the second.
After Doan put the Coyotes back in front, Nick Bjugstad pushed it to 4-2 at 14:49 of the third.
Nick Schmaltz then scored short-handed at 16:02 to make it 5-2, and Dylan Guenther scored another short-handed goal at 19:49 for the 6-2 final.
NOTES: The Doans are the first father-son duo in Coyotes history to score for the team. … Doan is the 16th Coyotes player to score in his NHL debut, and the first Arizona-born player to be drafted by and play for the Coyotes. He played two seasons at Arizona State, where he scored the first goal when Mullett Arena opened in 2022. … The Doans became the second father-son duo in NHL history to both get a point in their NHL debut with the same franchise, joining Bernie and Danny Geoffrion with the Montreal Canadiens. ... James Malatesta, a forward, made his NHL debut for Columbus, getting one shot, one block and eight hits in 11:43. He played for Alexander Nylander (illness).