Winning Thoughts: Werenski leads the charge in a comeback victory

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

BLUE JACKETS 3, UTAH HOCKEY CLUB 2, OT

1. Zach Werenski continues to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s elite defensemen.

Let’s be honest – for much of this game, the Blue Jackets simply didn’t have their mojo. After a war of attrition Thursday in Vegas, Friday night’s game at Utah was the second half of a back-to-back thousands of miles from home – at altitude, no less – and it was clear throughout that Columbus just didn’t have its best stuff.

“We didn’t play great,” Werenski acknowledged. “We were slow.”

But when you have one of the game’s best players on your team, anything is possible, and it felt like Werenski took over the game in the third once the Blue Jackets fell into a 2-0 hole. Not that he'd want credit – Werenski would surely tip his hat to Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson for scoring the goals in regulation that tied things up, and to Daniil Tarasov for keeping the Blue Jackets in the game with 31 saves.

Make no mistake, though – Werenski’s fingerprints were all over the comeback for the never-say-die Blue Jackets. The Norris Trophy candidate looked like a man on a mission in the third period and ended up factoring in all three CBJ goals that earned the win.

On the first, Werenski took the puck behind his own net, skated the length of the ice and put a shot on net that goalie Karel Vejmelka could only fight off. Adam Fantilli put the rebound back to the netfront, and Marchenko was there to shovel a backhand into the net to make it a 2-1 game.

On the tying goal, Werenski again was a piece of the puzzle, disrupting an attempted breakout by Utah and allowing Dante Fabbro to collect the puck. As Werenski rushed up the ice, Fabbro pushed it ahead to James van Riemsdyk, who set up Kent Johnson for a shot from the left side that ended up in the net.

Then, of course, came Werenski’s OT winner, and the defenseman made the play happen by dispossessing Barrett Hayton to set up a 2-on-0 rush. Werenski and Cole Sillinger passed the puck back and forth before Werenski put the final pass into the net to call game.