Blue Jackets sign Joseph LaBate to one-year, two-way contract

A veteran of 13 NHL games, LaBate signed a pro tryout contract with AHL Cleveland on October 8

labate_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Joseph LaBate to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Columbus has placed LaBate on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s AHL affiliate.

LaBate, 31, was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2016-17, collecting 21 penalty minutes in 13 appearances.

A native of Eagan, Minnesota, LaBate signed a pro tryout contract with Cleveland on October 8, 2024 and has recorded one goal and three assists for four points with six penalty minutes in five outings in 2024-25. He has registered 64-73-137 with 698 PIM and 624 shots on goal in 410 career AHL games with the Monsters, Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals, Belleville Senators and Utica Comets since making his professional debut in 2014-15.

The 6-5, 225-pound forward spent the 2023-24 campaign with Barys Astana in the KHL and recorded 8-10-18 with 53 PIM in 49 games. He played collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin from 2011-15, registering 31-52-83 and 143 PIM in 150 contests.

The Blue Jackets return to action this afternoon against the Calgary Flames. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

