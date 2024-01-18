Blue Jackets announce roster moves

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club has also placed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.

Jiricek, 20, has recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points with 20 penalty minutes and 33 shots on goal in 36 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. He has registered 1-8-9 with 22 penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 40 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2022-23. He has added 6-32-38 and 38 penalty minutes in 56 career outings with the Monsters and was named to the AHL’s Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after collecting 6-32-38 in 55 games. The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czechia was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, sixth overall at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Martin, 28, has registered a 3-8-1 record with a 3.65 goals-against average (GAA) and .887 save percentage in 13 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24 since being claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on September 29. He has posted a 17-25-6 record with a 3.63 GAA and .886 SV% in 51 career appearances with the Blue Jackets, Canucks and Colorado Avalanche since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. A native of Oakville, Ontario, he has also gone 94-85-22 with a 2.88 GAA, .905 SV% and 13 shutouts in 214 career AHL contests with Abbotsford, Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio since 2015. The 6-3, 191-pound netminder was originally selected by Colorado in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday when they host the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.