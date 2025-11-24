PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end road swing at Capitals

The Blue Jackets enter tonight’s game at Washington tied for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but you can’t help but think where the Blue Jackets would be if they hadn’t let some late leads disappear.

Closing a game at the NHL level is a difficult task, and just about every game in the league has come down to the wire this year. The Blue Jackets are 7-0-2 when leading going to the third period, but there’s no denying there have been some struggles when it comes to finishing things off.

Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Detroit marked the third time this month Columbus led in the third period but failed to get the full complement of points. In three other victories against Eastern Conference foes they’ll be battling for playoff positioning, the Blue Jackets were ahead in the final frame but allowed the opposition to rally and steal a point in extra time.

After the loss against the Red Wings, defenseman Zach Werenski was asked if there was a common thread to some of the issues.

“It’s all different, right?” Werenski said. “I feel like we weren’t on our heels (in this game). They get kind of a lucky bounce on the (second) goal and then score (just after) a power play. So it’s a little bit different. Obviously you don’t want to give up leads like that in the third. I feel like (vs.) Toronto, they make a good play. Tonight, they just get some breaks. It’s not like we were on our heels, so it’s a little different. But it definitely sucks when you have a lead with however many minutes left to come away with one point.”

On the other side of things, the good news is that the Blue Jackets have been leading late in those games. Columbus is now ninth in the NHL in time with a lead, as their 466:14 spent ahead of opponents is more than the 368:51 the Jackets have been trailing.

“I think on the bright side of it, like if you look at the last few games here, we've had the lead late in the third period,” forward Miles Wood said after the Detroit game. “That's the positive of it. It's just trying to seal it, and we have the guys in the room. I have faith in them, and it's not a big deal. It sucks that we didn't get two points tonight, but we have to take the positives and know that we've been in the lead the majority of the games the last handful of games.”

In all, the Blue Jackets have earned points in seven of the last eight contests, so they’ve played some good hockey to net those results. Head coach Dean Evason said the team’s best work Saturday came in the second period, but the disappointment of it was the Blue Jackets couldn’t quite reach that level again to close things out.

"We loved our second period,” Evason said. “Loved it. It was probably the best period we’ve had, and we didn’t back that up with the same (in the third), not that we played poorly. But yeah, probably the second goal, we get a block and it goes right to them and they score that, that one probably hurt us the most. But we got it to overtime and they make a play, score a goal, so yeah, a point is a point.”