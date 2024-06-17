Blue Jackets relieve Pascal Vincent of his duties as head coach

Columbus went 27-43-12 (66 points) in Vincent’s lone season as the club’s head coach in 2023-24.

Pascal Vincent
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have relieved Head Coach Pascal Vincent of his duties with the club, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.  While no further decisions regarding the club’s coaching staff will be made at this time, the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest,” said Waddell.  “On behalf of the organization I want to thank Pascal for his work ethic, professionalism and contributions during his three seasons with the Blue Jackets.”

Columbus went 27-43-12 (66 pts./.402 pts. percentage) in Vincent’s lone season as the club’s head coach in 2023-24.  The 52-year-old joined the Blue Jackets as associate coach in 2021 before taking over head coaching duties on Sept. 17, 2023.  He spent 10 seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization, including five as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2016-21.  He compiled a 155-139-31 record in 325 AHL games and was an assistant coach with the Jets under head coaches Claude Noel and Paul Maurice for five seasons from 2011-16.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

2024 NHL draft preview: The top 32 players in our annual consensus rankings

Monsters fall in AHL conference final

Columbus Blue Jackets return to PiNS Mechanical Co. for 2024 NHL Draft Party

Brindley ended a whirlwind year with Worlds success

Waddell ready to get to work on Blue Jackets' roster

Blue Jackets assign Mateychuk to AHL Cleveland

Waddell wasn't afraid to make moves in Carolina

Q&A: Waddell's long, winding path led him to Columbus

Blue Jackets offer Father's Day Ticket Package

Waddell, Blue Jackets see a chance to win together

Waddell sees bright days ahead for Blue Jackets

5 things to know about Don Waddell

Blue Jackets name Don Waddell president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor

CBJ players took on the best at the World Championships

Prospect Report: Wrapping up the 2023-24 season

Pen pal party highlights Blue Jackets' ties to school

Greaves' hard work has led to playoff success

Sillinger found his groove again in year three