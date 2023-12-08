Avs Fall to Jets, 4-2, on Thursday

Morrissey has goal, assist, Hellebuyck makes 32 saves

Recap
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Kyle Connor scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in their third straight win, 4-2 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for the Jets (15-8-2), who have won seven of their past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to 10 games, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for the Avalanche (16-8-2), who have lost four of five (1-2-2).

Adam Lowry gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 19:57 of the first period when he fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Gerogiev. Devon Toews turned the puck over to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby along the boards, who then fed Lowry while he was streaking down between the circles.

Connor extended the lead to 2-0 just 32 seconds into the second period when he beat Georgiev five-hole from the right circle.

MacKinnon cut it to 2-1 at 2:30. He skated into the offensive zone and around defenseman Dylan Samberg with speed, sliced across the crease, and scored on a backhand.

Morrissey fired a slap shot from just above the left circle that went in far side to make it 3-1 at 15:13.

Joel Kiviranta cut it to 3-2 at 19:29 after MacKinnon set him up for a close-range shot from atop the crease that went off the blocker of Hellebuyck.

Connor scored an empty-net goal with 37 seconds left in the third period for the 4-2 final. It was his 17th goal of the season.

