MacKinnon scores 4 goals in Avalanche win against Capitals

MacKinnon passed Joe Sakic (2000-01) for the longest point streak at any point in a season in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. It was also his second four-goal game this season (against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 21) and extended his overall point streak to 12 games (11 goals, 15 assists).

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and four assists, and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche (31-14-3), who have won two in a row and three of four. Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

Dylan Strome scored twice, and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for the Capitals (22-18-6), who were coming off a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Makar gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 19:23 of the first period. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated into the high slot, and beat Lindgren glove side with a wrist shot.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 at 2:39 of the second period with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Rantanen on a power play. He then made it 3-0 at 7:00 with another one-timer from the left circle on a power play, this one coming off a cross-ice pass from Makar.

MacKinnon completed the natural hat trick to make it 4-0 at 9:16. He took a pass from Rantanen on a 2-on-1, cut back across the crease, and beat Lindgren with his backhand.

Strome cut the lead to 4-1 at 7:26 of the third period, scoring blocker side from in front after he whiffed on Max Pacioretty's initial pass.

Rantanen made it 5-1 at 10:20, batting in the puck after Jonathan Drouin's centering pass hit him and deflected into the air.

MacKinnon scored his fourth of the game from the high slot during a 4-on-4 to make it 6-1 at 16:14.

Strome's second of the game also came during a 4-on-4 to make it 6-2 at 17:37.