Season Recap: Mikko Rantanen

Rantanen's performance this season proved once again that he is one of the NHL’s best players. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Rantanen ranks fifth in the NHL in regular-season goals (163) and fourth in points (367). In the playoffs during that time span, he’s tied for eighth in goals (21), tied for fifth in assists (41), and fourth in points (62).

In the 2023-24 regular season, Rantanen posted 11 different multi-game point streaks, with six of them being at least four games. His longest point streak was 11 games, where he posted five goals and 15 assists. He also scored six goals in nine games from Dec. 31, 2023, through Jan. 16, 2024.