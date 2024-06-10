Devon Toews had another elite season in 2023-24, posting 12 goals and 38 assists in 82 regular season games while averaging 23:26 of time on ice per game. In 10 playoff games, he added a goal and five assists, eclipsing 50-career playoff points.
Season Recap: Devon Toews
Defenseman Posted Third-Straight 50-Point Season
Excelling on both sides of the puck as an elite two-way defenseman, Toews finished tied for eighth among defensemen in takeaways (57) while recording only 18 penalty minutes and finishing 10th among defensemen in short-handed time on ice (232:45).
The British Columbia native became the third defenseman in franchise history to record at least 50 points in three-straight seasons, joining Sandis Ozolinsh (1995-96 to 1997-98) and Cale Makar (2021-22 to 2023-24). His 12 goals, 38 assists, and 50 points all ranked second behind Makar among Avalanche blueliners and in the top 20 among NHL defensemen.
Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Toews is fourth among NHL blueliners in even-strength points (131) and first in plus/minus (+119).
Toews posted at least one point in 43 of 82 regular season games while recording seven two-point games. He had 10 different multi-game point streaks including five different point streaks of at least four games, highlighted by a seven-game streak where he posted two goals and six assists.
Entering his fifth season with the Avalanche, Toews has seven years left on his contract. He’s three games away from 400 for his career and 19 contests away from 300 as an Avalanche. Additionally, he’s 18 assists away from 200 for his career and three away from 150 with Colorado while being 66 points from 300 for his career and 12 away from 200 with the Avalanche.