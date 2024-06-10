Season Recap: Devon Toews

Excelling on both sides of the puck as an elite two-way defenseman, Toews finished tied for eighth among defensemen in takeaways (57) while recording only 18 penalty minutes and finishing 10th among defensemen in short-handed time on ice (232:45).

The British Columbia native became the third defenseman in franchise history to record at least 50 points in three-straight seasons, joining Sandis Ozolinsh (1995-96 to 1997-98) and Cale Makar (2021-22 to 2023-24). His 12 goals, 38 assists, and 50 points all ranked second behind Makar among Avalanche blueliners and in the top 20 among NHL defensemen.