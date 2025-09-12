Rookie Showcase: Players to Watch

The Avalanche prospects will take part in a pair of Rookie Showcase games this weekend with players both new and familiar to watch on the ice.

Gavin Brindley

Acquired via trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on the day of the 2025 NHL Draft, Brindley spent the 2024-25 season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, posting 17 points (6g/11a) in 52 regular-season games while appearing in four playoff contests. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft played two seasons at the University of Michigan, totaling 91 points (37g/54a) in 81 contests that included two trips to the Frozen Four. In 2023-24, Brindley was named Big Ten Player of the Year after posting 53 points (25g/28a) in 41 games. Internationally, Brindley helped Team USA win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship while posting 10 points (6g/4a) in seven games at the tournament.

Avalanche Director of Player Development Brian Willsie said Brindley’s skill and compete level stood out to him when he watched him play at Michigan and added that a player’s first year as a pro is a big step.

“I think you learn a lot going through your first year [as a] pro,” Willsie said. “I know I did.”

Sean Behrens

After missing the entire 2024-25 season due to a knee injury, Behrens is ready to return to the ice. The No. 61 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft made his pro debut at the end of the 2023-24 season by appearing in one regular-season game and a playoff contest. Before making the jump to pro hockey, Behrens spent three seasons at the University of Denver, posting 81 points (10g/71a) in 112 games while helping the Pioneers win two National Championships. Behrens was teammates with Brindley at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and posted three points (1g/2a) in seven games, taking home a bronze medal for Team USA.

Willsie said it’s exciting for Behrens to return to playing real games after spending his first year as a pro rehabbing from an injury.

“For him to come in and just get his feet wet, it’s good to have this leading into NHL camp,” Willsie said.

Nikita Prishchepov

In his first year as a pro, Prishchepov played 10 games with the Colorado Avalanche while spending most of the season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. In 51 regular-season games with the Eagles, he posted 23 points (9g/14a) in addition to appearing in three playoff contests. In his last year of junior hockey, Prishchepov posted 67 points (22g/45a) in 63 regular-season games as well as 11 points (3g/8a) in 14 playoff contests with the QMJHL’s Victoriaville Tigres.

Prishchepov has the most NHL games of anyone on the Avs’ Rookie Showcase roster, and Willsie said he’s had a great summer of training.

“I will look for him to springboard from this weekend [into] NHL camp and see what he can do next week,” Willsie said.

Maxmilian Curran

Curran had a big year in 2024-25, leading the WHL’s Tri-City Americans with 74 points (22g/52a) in 65 regular-season games in addition to three points (1g/2a) in five playoff contests. Willsie said Curran’s game became more well-rounded this past season after he played both center and wing.

“[He] learned under (Americans Head Coach) Stu Barnes, who has been a mentor there for him as a head coach,” Willsie said. “[He] put on a bit of weight, too, [which] we look for in a big player. He has a big frame and broad shoulders.”

This summer, Curran was traded to the Edmonton Oil Kings where Willsie said he will look for Curran to be a key player.