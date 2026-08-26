The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the time changes for 10 Colorado Avalanche games in the 2026-27 regular season.
National Hockey League Announces Time Changes For 10 Colorado Avalanche Games
|
Day
|
Date
|
Home/Road
|
Opponent
|
Updated Time (MT)
|
Wednesday
|
October 14th
|
Home
|
Dallas Stars
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Thursday
|
November 5th
|
Home
|
Nashville Predators
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Thursday
|
January 14th
|
Road
|
Buffalo Sabres
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Tuesday
|
February 9th
|
Road
|
Carolina Hurricanes
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Wednesday
|
February 17th
|
Road
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Thursday
|
February 25th
|
Home
|
Winnipeg Jets
|
7 p.m.
|
Sunday
|
March 7th
|
Road
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
2 p.m.
|
Thursday
|
March 11th
|
Home
|
New York Rangers
|
7 p.m.
|
Wednesday
|
March 17th
|
Home
|
Minnesota Wild
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Tuesday
|
March 23rd
|
Home
|
Utah Mammoth
|
7:30 p.m.