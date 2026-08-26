National Hockey League Announces Time Changes For 10 Colorado Avalanche Games

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the time changes for 10 Colorado Avalanche games in the 2026-27 regular season.

Day
Date
Home/Road
Opponent
Updated Time (MT)
Wednesday
October 14th
Home
Dallas Stars
6:30 p.m.
Thursday
November 5th
Home
Nashville Predators
7:30 p.m.
Thursday
January 14th
Road
Buffalo Sabres
5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
February 9th
Road
Carolina Hurricanes
5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
February 17th
Road
Edmonton Oilers
6:30 p.m.
Thursday
February 25th
Home
Winnipeg Jets
7 p.m.
Sunday
March 7th
Road
Los Angeles Kings
2 p.m.
Thursday
March 11th
Home
New York Rangers
7 p.m.
Wednesday
March 17th
Home
Minnesota Wild
6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
March 23rd
Home
Utah Mammoth
7:30 p.m.

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