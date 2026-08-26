The Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 regular-season schedule includes 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States. Of those 16 contests, seven will be broadcast on TNT and truTV while streaming on HBO Max, highlighted by the team's clash against the Utah Mammoth in the Winter Classic on December 31st. Additionally, three games will be broadcast on ESPN while one will be broadcast on ABC, with all four contests available to stream on the ESPN App. The remaining three contests will stream exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Below is the complete Avalanche national broadcast schedule with complete information on how to watch the games.
Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Brodcast Schedule Revealed
Avalanche Has 16 Nationally Broadcast Games
Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule
|
Day
|
Date
|
Time (MT)
|
Home/Road
|
Opponent
|
Where to Watch/Stream
|
Wednesday
|
September 30th
|
8 p.m.
|
Home
|
Los Angeles Kings
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
Tuesday
|
October 13th
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Road
|
Dallas Stars
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
Wednesday
|
October 14th
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Home
|
Dallas Stars
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
Thursday
|
November 5th
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Home
|
Nashville Predators
|
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|
Tuesday
|
December 1st
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Road
|
Boston Bruins
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
Tuesday
|
December 8th
|
6 p.m.
|
Road
|
St. Louis Blues
|
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|
Thursday
|
December 31st
|
4 p.m.
|
Road
|
Utah Mammoth
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
Tuesday
|
January 12th
|
5 p.m.
|
Road
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|
Tuesday
|
February 9th
|
5:30 p.m.
|
Road
|
Carolina Hurricanes
|
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|
Wednesday
|
February 17th
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Road
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
TNT. truTV, HBO Max
|
Sunday
|
February 28th
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Road
|
Chicago Blackhawks
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
Monday
|
March 15th
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Home
|
Edmonton Oilers
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
Wednesday
|
March 17th
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Home
|
Minnesota Wild
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
Tuesday
|
March 23rd
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Home
|
Utah Mammoth
|
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|
Sunday
|
April 4th
|
Noon
|
Road
|
Minnesota Wild
|
TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
|
Saturday
|
April 10th
|
1 p.m.
|
Home
|
Minnesota Wild
|
ABC, ESPN App