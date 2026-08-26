Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Brodcast Schedule Revealed

The Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 regular-season schedule includes 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States. Of those 16 contests, seven will be broadcast on TNT and truTV while streaming on HBO Max, highlighted by the team's clash against the Utah Mammoth in the Winter Classic on December 31st. Additionally, three games will be broadcast on ESPN while one will be broadcast on ABC, with all four contests available to stream on the ESPN App. The remaining three contests will stream exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Below is the complete Avalanche national broadcast schedule with complete information on how to watch the games.