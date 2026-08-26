Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Brodcast Schedule Revealed

Avalanche Has 16 Nationally Broadcast Games

CA-2627-NB-schedule-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 regular-season schedule includes 16 nationally broadcast games in the United States. Of those 16 contests, seven will be broadcast on TNT and truTV while streaming on HBO Max, highlighted by the team's clash against the Utah Mammoth in the Winter Classic on December 31st. Additionally, three games will be broadcast on ESPN while one will be broadcast on ABC, with all four contests available to stream on the ESPN App. The remaining three contests will stream exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Below is the complete Avalanche national broadcast schedule with complete information on how to watch the games.

Colorado Avalanche 2026-27 National Broadcast Schedule

Day
Date
Time (MT)
Home/Road
Opponent
Where to Watch/Stream
Wednesday
September 30th
8 p.m.
Home
Los Angeles Kings
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Tuesday
October 13th
6:30 p.m.
Road
Dallas Stars
ESPN, ESPN App
Wednesday
October 14th
6:30 p.m.
Home
Dallas Stars
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Thursday
November 5th
7:30 p.m.
Home
Nashville Predators
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Tuesday
December 1st
5:30 p.m.
Road
Boston Bruins
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Tuesday
December 8th
6 p.m.
Road
St. Louis Blues
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Thursday
December 31st
4 p.m.
Road
Utah Mammoth
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Tuesday
January 12th
5 p.m.
Road
Pittsburgh Penguins
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Tuesday
February 9th
5:30 p.m.
Road
Carolina Hurricanes
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Wednesday
February 17th
7:30 p.m.
Road
Edmonton Oilers
TNT. truTV, HBO Max
Sunday
February 28th
4:30 p.m.
Road
Chicago Blackhawks
ESPN, ESPN App
Monday
March 15th
7:30 p.m.
Home
Edmonton Oilers
ESPN, ESPN App
Wednesday
March 17th
6:30 p.m.
Home
Minnesota Wild
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Tuesday
March 23rd
7:30 p.m.
Home
Utah Mammoth
ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
Sunday
April 4th
Noon
Road
Minnesota Wild
TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Saturday
April 10th
1 p.m.
Home
Minnesota Wild
ABC, ESPN App

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