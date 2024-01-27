MacKinnon extends home point streak to 25, Avalanche ease past Kings

MacKinnon tied Bobby Orr (1974-75 with the Boston Bruins) for the second-longest home point streak to start a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky is first at 40 games (1988-89 with the Kings).

It extended MacKinnon’s overall point streak to 13 games (12 goals, 16 assists).

Logan O'Connor scored twice, and Cale Makar and Josh Manson scored for the Avalanche (32-14-3), who have won three straight games and four of their past five (4-1-0). Ross Colton had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (22-15-9), who have lost three straight and 13 of their past 15 (2-8-5). Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by David Rittich to start the second period. Rittich made 17 saves.

O’Connor scored to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:44 of the first period with a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle that went top shelf far side.

O’Connor extended the lead to 2-0 when he caught a pass from Miles Wood inside the left circle, turned and beat Talbot short side with a wrist shot at 14:55.

MacKinnon made it 3-0 after he sliced down and across the Kings’ zone and fired a wrist shot across his body that went off the blocker at 18:30.

Fiala scored on the power play to make it 3-1 with a slap shot that went over the right shoulder of Georgiev at 6:20 of the second period.

Manson made it 4-2 when he finished a give-and-go with Andrew Cogliano past the glove of Rittich at 11:44.

Makar scored to make it 5-1 with a shot from the blue line that deflected off Kings defenseman Drew Doughty 31 seconds into the third period.