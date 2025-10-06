How do I purchase Colorado Avalanche signature license plates?
License Plate FAQ
- First, make a one-time $45 donation to Kroenke Sports Charities. To make your donation, please click here.
- On the donation page, select your method of delivery for your Colorado Avalanche license plates approval certificate:
- Physical Certificate via U.S. Postal Service
- You will receive a physical Colorado Avalanche License Plates Certificate in the mail via U.S. Postal Service within 2 weeks of making your donation to Kroenke Sports Charities.
- Physical certificates can only be redeemed in person, and some DMV offices are currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. A physical certificate cannot be redeemed using the DMV's web services. These physical certificates do not expire. If your local DMV is currently closed, the physical certificate would still be valid for you to redeem at your local DMV once they reopen. Your plates will be ordered and mailed to you when you redeem your physical certificate in-person at your local DMV.
- Certificate Pin Number via Email
- You will receive an email from [email protected] within 2 weeks of making your donation to Kroenke Sports Charities. This email will include a unique Certificate Pin Number along with instructions for redeeming the pin number via the DMV's website OR at your local DMV to get your plates ordered and mailed to you.
- Your vehicle's registration cannot be expired to use this method.
How much do Colorado Avalanche license plates cost?
The cost includes a one-time $45 donation to Kroenke Sports Charities, along with the standard specialty license plate fees and taxes (annually) as assessed by your county DMV.
How much are the Department of Motor Vehicle fees for specialty license plates?
Please contact your local DMV for details and information on fees.
Is my donation tax-deductible?
Yes, Kroenke Sports Charities will provide a donation receipt for your one-time $45 donation to Kroenke Sports Charities.
What percentage of my donation will go to Kroenke Sports Charities?
100% of your donation will support Kroenke Sports Charities.
Can I bring my donation directly to Ball Arena?
No, all donations must be processed online. Due to the high demand for Colorado Avalanche plates, allow up to 2 weeks for processing your application and donation.
Can I take my application and donation to the Department of Motor Vehicles?
No, the DMV cannot accept the application/donation. All applications/donations must be processed online by Kroenke Sports Charities.
Can I get my Colorado Avalanche license plates ordered at the DMV if I don't have a physical approval certificate or certificate pin number from Kroenke Sports Charities?
No. The DMV cannot order Colorado Avalanche license plates for you if you do not have a physical certificate or certificate pin number from Kroenke Sports Charities.
Do I have to wait until my current vehicle registration is up to purchase Colorado Avalanche license plates?
No, you may replace your license plates at any time.
My current vehicle registration expires in a week, what can I do?
First, renew your vehicle's registration with the DMV before your current registration expires. In some cases, this can be done using the DMV's web services. Next, make your one-time $45 to Kroenke Sports Charities. Within 2 weeks of making your donation, you will receive your Physical Certificate or Certificate Pin Number that you can use to replace your standard plates with the Avalanche plates.
Do I need to make a $45 donation every year when I pay my vehicle registration taxes and fees?
No, it is a one-time donation. DMV specialty license plate fees apply annually.
Does making a $45 donation to Kroenke Sports Charities guarantee that I will get Colorado Avalanche license plates?
Yes. Within 2 weeks of making your donation, you will receive your Physical Certificate or Certificate Pin Number from Kroenke Sports Charities. You will then use the Physical Certificate or Certificate Pin Number to get your Colorado Avalanche license plates ordered/mailed to you.
If I want to have Colorado Avalanche license plates on more than one vehicle do I need to complete more than one application?
Yes, you will need to complete an application and make a $45 donation for each set of license plates you purchase. One set of plates per vehicle consists of (1) front plate and (1) rear plate.
Am I allowed to donate to Kroenke Sports Charities to gift a Colorado Avalanche license plate approval certificate to a friend or family member?
Yes! When you make your donation online, be sure to enter the name and address of the person to whom you are gifting the approval certificate. If you have questions regarding this particular process, please contact us at [email protected]
Can I purchase Colorado Avalanche license plates for a motorcycle, truck or a motor home?
Yes, Colorado Avalanche license plates are available for motorcycles, trucks and motor homes.
Can I get Colorado Avalanche license plates for a commercial vehicle?
No, per Colorado statute, signature license plates are not allowed on commercial vehicles.
Can I get a Colorado Avalanche license plate for a registered trailer?
No, Colorado Avalanche license plates cannot be placed on registered trailers.
Does the Colorado Avalanche logo appear on personalized license plates?
No - per Colorado State Law logos cannot appear on personalized license plates.
If I currently own personalized license plates and now wish to purchase Colorado Avalanche license plates may I transfer my personalized plate information onto the Colorado Avalanche license plates?
If you have a current issued personalized plate and want to convert it to a Colorado Avalanche license plate you will need to reapply and request the transfer of the personalization and pay all the necessary DMV taxes and fees. Please contact your local DMV for more information.
I currently have Handicap Plates on my vehicle. Am I able to keep my handicap plates and still have a Colorado Avalanche license plate?
No. You can either have the Handicap plates alone OR the Colorado Avalanche license plates with Handicap Placards. Contact your DMV for assistance and the application for Handicap Placards.
If I live out of state may I purchase Colorado Avalanche license plates?
No, Colorado Avalanche license plates are only available to Colorado residents. For dual or part-time Colorado residence, where a vehicle is titled in another state, but is desired to be registered in Colorado, a person will be able to request Colorado Avalanche plates with a Physical Certificate or Certificate Pin Number.
I have a license plate collection. May I get a sample Colorado Avalanche license plate to add to my collection?
No, unfortunately, the DMV cannot issue sample license plates.