Avalanche Signs Middleton to Two-Year Extension

Defenseman Has Been With Organization Since 2020-21

CA-2425-Signed-Middleton-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed defenseman Keaton Middleton to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. He is in the final year of his current two-year deal signed on Feb. 25, 2023.

Middleton, 26, has split his 2024-25 campaign with the Avalanche and the club’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. He’s appeared in 10 games and logged a plus-one rating with the parent club since being recalled on Dec. 2. The blueliner has also suited up in 17 games for the Eagles on the campaign and has chipped in four points (0g/4a).

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Middleton has dressed in 13 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche. He made his NHL debut on April 9, 2021 and skated in three contests that season. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defenseman has also played in 333 career AHL games with the Eagles and San Jose Barracuda, recording 85 points (21g/64a). He posted an AHL career-best 23 points (3g/20a) with the Eagles in 2022-23. The left-shot rear guard has competed in the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of the last four seasons and has tallied 10 points (4g/6a) in 25 such contests since turning pro in 2018-19.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Middleton played four seasons for the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit from 2014-18, collecting 58 points (11g/47a) in 255 career outings while serving as team captain in his final two seasons. He added two points (0g/2a) in 12 career playoff games with Saginaw.

Middleton originally signed an AHL contract to join the Colorado organization on July 7, 2020 and later earned an NHL deal on March 30, 2021.

News Feed

Skating with the Sabres

MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Avalanche Beat Jets 5-2 to Close Out 2024, Win Fifth-Straight Game

New Year’s Eve Hockey Against Winnipeg

Looking Back: Top Avalanche Moments of 2024

Avalanche Acquire Parssinen From Nashville

Lehkonen Posts First-Career Hat Trick to Help Avalanche Beat Utah 4-1, Win Fourth-Straight Game

Avalanche Signs Blackwood to Five-Year Extension

Friday Hockey in Utah

Makar Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Kiviranta Posts Hat Trick to Help Avalanche Beat Kraken 5-2, Win Third-Straight Game

A Sunday Showdown with Seattle

Avalanche Beat Ducks 4-2 Behind Goals in All Three Phases

KROENKE SPORTS CHARITIES AWARDS BALL ARENA ANNIVERSARY GRANTS TO 25 AREA NONPROFITS

A Duel with the Ducks

Kiviranta's Two-Goal Performance Helps Avalanche Beat Sharks 4-2

A Battle in the Bay

Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Canucks in Vancouver