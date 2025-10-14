Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Angelina Termunde

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is spotlighting some key Hispanic and LatinX members of the organization for Hispanic Heritage Month.

This is Angelina Termunde, Account Manager, Partnership Marketing & Media Sales for the Avalanche.

What does your Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you?

Angelina Termunde: For me Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of my culture. Although I am 3rd generation there are still a lot of different celebrations and traditions that have been passed down from my great grandparents to my family that we still enjoy and that I plan to pass along to my children one day so they can understand and embrace their culture. Although Hispanic Heritage is only a month long, I think it is important to celebrate my heritage year-round as I am proud to be Hispanic every day.

How has your Hispanic Heritage helped shape you?

AT: I believe my Hispanic Heritage has shaped me to be very family oriented, I have a lot of family on both of my parents’ sides, so growing up we always did a lot of big family events and parties. I also believe it has helped shaped me to be a hardworking and empathetic person since growing up I saw how hard my parents and grandparents worked to get where they are today even though there were some barriers to get there.

Do you have any family traditions you still practice?

AT: A family tradition that my family still practices is cooking family recipes, we have a lot of recipes that have been passed down that my mom and I like to cook together such as enchiladas, Frijoles de olla, and authentic Mexican tacos. I really enjoy cooking so being able to use recipes that have been passed down for generations is truly special to me as it helps me connect with my ancestors and heritage.