Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12

Adin Hill made 41 saves in his first shutout of the season, and sixth in the NHL.

“It’s good to win,” Hill said. “We put the puck in the net quite a bit. You’ll never complain when your team is putting the puck in the net like we were tonight.”

Jack Eichel and William Karlsson each scored twice, for the Golden Knights (11-0-1), who have won four straight. Karlsson extended his point streak to nine games, tying the all-time franchise record.

“We're going to take the win and enjoy it,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Especially Jack, he hasn’t finished for a while, So I'm happy for him. Couple of good, solid goals. ‘Stoney’ [scored] short-handed. Obviously, a lot of positives. ‘Karly’ has been good all year, and I like that his wingers were able to help him out there and make some plays.”