Brindley Scores First NHL Overtime Winner as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 5-4

MacKinnon Passes Peter Stastny for Third-Most Goals in Franchise History

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Victory in Vancouver

Gavin Brindley's first-career NHL overtime goal lifted the Avalanche past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots in his first win of the season. With his second goal, the 381st of his career, MacKinnon passed Peter Stastny for the third-most goals in franchise history.

"I wanted to elevate him up," Bednar said about Brindley. "Give him more [opportunities]. Put him on Nate's line. Gave him the chance in overtime. Just in the third period alone, he almost sends Nate in on a two-on-one, then he's on the ice when they score the go-ahead goal and then he's able to get the overtime winner. I thought he was our best player tonight, or one of them for sure."

After a perfect 2-0-0 road trip, the Avalanche improved to 10-1-5 and Jared Bednar became the 42nd head coach to record his 400 NHL victories.

"It means a lot," Bednar said about winning 400 games. "I've been really fortunate to first off get hired here and then stay after my first year which was a little bit of a disaster. Certainly grateful for the opportunity to continue to coach these guys. I love coaching them, they're a great group year after year. We have some terrific leadership in there so [I'm] just happy to be part of it and try to contribute in any way I can. So [I'm] very blessed."

How It Happened

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 6:41 of the first period with his 13th goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the left circle set up by Valeri Nichushkin's feed.

At 8:10 of the first period, MacKinnon scored a power-play goal for his second tally of the game and 14th of the season via a wrist shot from the slot.

Linus Karlsson put the Canucks on the board with a shot from the left doorstep at 11:47 of the first period.

The Canucks tied the game when Kiefer Sherwood scored with a backhand shot from the doorstep at 1:44 of the second period.

Lehkonen gave the Avs a 3-2 lead at 28 seconds of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via a redirection from the slot on Brent Burns' shot pass.

Drew O'Connor tied the game for Vancouver with a short-handed goal via a left-circle shot at 7:26 of the third period.

At 9:47 of the third period, the Avs took a 4-3 lead when Lehkonen scored a power-play goal for his second tally of the game and sixth of the season by cleaning up a rebound via a shot from the slot.

Jake DeBrusk tied the game with a power-play goal at 16:59 of the third period via a net-front redirection.

At 1:08 of overtime, Brindley scored his third goal of the season when he cleaned up his own rebound from the left doorstep.

With his third assist of the night, MacKinnon recorded his 11th-career five-point game, passing Joe Sakic for the second most in franchise history.

Next Up

The Avalanche returns to Ball Arena to host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MT on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

