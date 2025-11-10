Brindley Scores First NHL Overtime Winner as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 5-4

"I wanted to elevate him up," Bednar said about Brindley. "Give him more [opportunities]. Put him on Nate's line. Gave him the chance in overtime. Just in the third period alone, he almost sends Nate in on a two-on-one, then he's on the ice when they score the go-ahead goal and then he's able to get the overtime winner. I thought he was our best player tonight, or one of them for sure."

After a perfect 2-0-0 road trip, the Avalanche improved to 10-1-5 and Jared Bednar became the 42nd head coach to record his 400 NHL victories.

"It means a lot," Bednar said about winning 400 games. "I've been really fortunate to first off get hired here and then stay after my first year which was a little bit of a disaster. Certainly grateful for the opportunity to continue to coach these guys. I love coaching them, they're a great group year after year. We have some terrific leadership in there so [I'm] just happy to be part of it and try to contribute in any way I can. So [I'm] very blessed."