MacKinnon's Two-Goal Game Helps Avalanche Defeat Sabres 3-1

Success Against the Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves as the Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at KeyBank Center on Monday. Cale Makar posted a goal and an assist while Martin Necas added two helpers.

"[It's] nice to get that first one," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the team opening the scoring. "It's a short rest coming in here, in between games, different preparation. You got to weather the storm a little bit against a hungry team that came out firing. And we were able to do that. We got some saves from [Wedgewood] and made some defensive plays to survive. And then you got to find a way to get your offense rolling."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 3-0-1.