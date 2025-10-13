MacKinnon's Two-Goal Game Helps Avalanche Defeat Sabres 3-1

Makar Posts Goal and Assist, Wedgewood Makes 28 Saves

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Success Against the Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves as the Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at KeyBank Center on Monday. Cale Makar posted a goal and an assist while Martin Necas added two helpers.

"[It's] nice to get that first one," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the team opening the scoring. "It's a short rest coming in here, in between games, different preparation. You got to weather the storm a little bit against a hungry team that came out firing. And we were able to do that. We got some saves from [Wedgewood] and made some defensive plays to survive. And then you got to find a way to get your offense rolling."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 3-0-1.

How It Happened

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 3:14 of the first period with his third goal of the season via a no-look backhand shot from the left slot. Before scoring, MacKinnon received Necas' feed above the right circle on his forehand for a quick puck touch that directed the puck towards the slot. He then pivoted 180 degrees around the puck before picking it up on his backhand in the right slot before scoring.

"It was great," MacKinnon said about his chemistry with Necas. "We built off last game I thought. He creates so much time and space for me on his delays I'm trying to let him do a lot off the rush because he's so good at it and he's so good at swinging in deep. It's really fun to play with him. Obviously [Artturi Lehkonen] makes it all possible with his routes, his net presence. We can't have three guys buzzing around the outside so we need someone in the paint and that's what Lehky's doing."

Tage Thompson tied the game with a shot from the blue line at 16:30 of the opening frame.

After a flurry of Buffalo chances, Makar gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 4:32 of the middle frame with his first goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep set up by Valeri Nichushkin, who started the after intercepting a pass in the offensive zone.

While the teams were playing at four-on-four, MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead at 11:59 of the middle frame with his second goal of the game and fourth of the season via a wrist shot from the left circle.

Next Up

The Avalanche conclude their two-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

